Obsidian Confirmation – Nerd4.life

regret It is definitely one of the biggest surprises to appear during Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022 and is generally one of the most interesting games among those that will arrive during 2022, so we are pleased to know that there are Italian translation Already at the launch of the game, with Official confirmation of obsidian.

To tell the truth, the features on the game’s official page have already indicated the presence of the Italian, but it’s still good to get direct confirmation from the development team, who in the past few hours posted a message about it, via Twitter .

“We have seen this question been asked many times, so we answer: Pentiment will be translated in German, French, Italian, Spanish, Brazilian Portuguese and Polish. at launch. Other languages ​​including Russian, Japanese and Simplified Chinese will arrive after launch.”

So the Italian will be immediately present in the translation, even if it is likely to be On-screen text, more than dubbing. Anyway, since it’s a game that seems pretty much based on text, having our language is definitely a big plus to using it.

After revealing a trailer at Xbox & Bethesda Showcase 2022, we’ve dived a little deeper into the new title from Obsidian and Josh Sawyer in our Pentiment, which is coming this fall on PC, Xbox Series X | S and Xbox One clearly within Xbox Game Pass.