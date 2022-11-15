Nvidia celebrates new GPU launch with another RTX Day – Multiplayer.it

Nvidia announced the RTX daydedicated to the launch of the new GPU, and GeForce RTX 4080. All of this translates to some custom eventswhich has been organized with its partners for the launch day, Wednesday November 16, 2022. Anyone who wants to touch the € 1,479 card will therefore be able to do so.

“NVIDIA is always at the forefront when it comes to engaging gamers to make them feel integral to the GeForce experience thanks to an unparalleled 360-degree ecosystem, technologies like Ray Tracing and DLSS 3 and a wide range of products that cater to every need.” There will be different ways to see and touch the new: “It will be a unique occasion, as visitors will be among the first to take home a GeForce RTX 4080 and attend the assembly activity directly at the AK Informatica Esport Palace store, Via Giosuè Carducci, 4 – Bergamo Here the custom models available for purchase will be From MSI, ASUS, PNY, INNO3D.

In the Drako Milan Shop – at Viale Abruzzi, 48 in Milan – the GeForce RTX 4080 will instead be tested live, to discover all its potential before you buy it. The available custom models will be MSI, ASUS and KFA2.

The third store in question will be the partner Next-Milan Shop in Via Procaccini, ang. Via Tartaglia in Milan, with the following custom models available for purchase: ZOTAC, ASUS, MSI and Gigabyte. “

In short, if you want to participate, now you know how to do it and where to go.