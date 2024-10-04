Friday, October 4, 2024
Search
Science

Nutrition and changing the season, advice from expert Ludovico Appinafoli

By: Karen Hines

Date:

Nutrition and change of season. To get a good start in the fall, food also plays a role, especially for those who suffer from poor digestion. Professor of Gastroenterology and Director of the School of Specialization in GastroenterologyUniversity of Magna Graecia in Catanzaro, Ludovico Abbenafolireminds us of what Basic rules for handling the transition from one season to another optimally even at the table: «Seasonal changes for so-called dyspepsia patients, that is, those who suffer from digestion difficulties, represent a critical moment also from a biological and hormonal point of view. So we tend to show these symptoms as Reflux, swelling, burning, and even difficulty defecating That’s why we talk about indigestion syndrome.”

A healthy and balanced lifestyle

“Basically We need to intervene first in lifestyle That is, with a discussion related to nutrition, the type of foods that are eaten, and also methods of rest, for example – explains Professor Abenafoli. After eating, it is not recommended to go directly to bed Or lie down in a supine position. It is better to walk or wait before the so-called afternoon nap. – Drink plenty of water during meals to aid digestion Then choose carefully the type of diet that is most suitable for your body, your habits but above all for your symptoms.

Promoting the Mediterranean diet

A specialist who has remained stable in the prestigious rating for 4 years now Stanford University Together with other professionals from the university, which rewards the world’s best researchers, they insist it is necessary Respect a healthy and balanced diet for all ages, preferring the Mediterranean diet: “He eats Little and often It is the best indicator that every person, at any age, should follow. Avoid binging, especially in the evening To go to bed more peacefully and thus avoid indigestion during the night. Therefore, throughout the day, three main meals are accompanied by two snacks, one in the mid-morning and one in the mid-afternoon. Our diet is the best diet in the world, the Mediterranean diet, so we avoid fast food“It is the basis of a series of problems including indigestion syndrome.”

See also  Always stay healthy even if work forces you to sit all day: 8 tips for you
Previous article
Paralympics 2024: How the Paralympics became a major sporting event
Next article
Adriano Celentano is locked at home and no longer sees his children: what happened to him?

Popular

More like this

Russian S-400 missiles for the US and F-35s in Türkiye: What’s behind the strange exchange

Noah French Noah French -
Faced with the continued decline of American power, Erdogan's...

PSB, cash only. Even Confindustria

Karen Hines Karen Hines -
In the face of the text already set without...

Adriano Celentano is locked at home and no longer sees his children: what happened to him?

Lorelei Reese Lorelei Reese -
Adriano Celentano has been confined at home for some...

Paralympics 2024: How the Paralympics became a major sporting event

Mirabelle Hunt Mirabelle Hunt -

About us

News Net Nebraska is your go-to source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and compelling stories. Our dedicated team of journalists brings you the latest updates from around the world, ensuring you stay informed and engaged. Trust us for unbiased reporting and insightful perspectives on the issues that matter most.

Latest News

Russian S-400 missiles for the US and F-35s in Türkiye: What’s behind the strange exchange

Top News 0
Faced with the continued decline of American power, Erdogan's...

PSB, cash only. Even Confindustria

Economy 0
In the face of the text already set without...

Adriano Celentano is locked at home and no longer sees his children: what happened to him?

Entertainment 0
Adriano Celentano has been confined at home for some...

Popular News

Russian S-400 missiles for the US and F-35s in Türkiye: What’s behind the strange exchange

Top News 0
Faced with the continued decline of American power, Erdogan's...

PSB, cash only. Even Confindustria

Economy 0
In the face of the text already set without...

Adriano Celentano is locked at home and no longer sees his children: what happened to him?

Entertainment 0
Adriano Celentano has been confined at home for some...

Popular News

© News Net Nebraska