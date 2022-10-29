Nutrients and Oncology, MedEa Diet Companion Course

Cremona – the orchard and vegetable garden, the mound with aromatic herbs and the centenary vine (with white grapes making juice), the rose garden named after the late founder and president Donatello Misani and his wife Throw the beacon.

home mediaon the Ca’ del Vero, at 9.35 a.m. this morning. Maurizio LanfranchiVice President of the association founded in 2003, he prepares delicious juice in the kitchen. Recipe? Fennel, cucumber, two kinds of apple, golden and granny smith, ginger, lemon and lime juice. Mix everything, pour into a bowl and serve in small glasses.

his wife Goal, born in the kitchen, an extraordinary chef also for passion, prepared bread that “leads one slice to another” as good as it is. Recipe? Seven-grain flour. The bread is stuffed with dried fruits – almonds, walnuts – dried fruits – figs, mango – and there is also an apple with cinnamon. And then, the bars: «The base is dark chocolate. Above, dried fruits and candied fruits ».

For four Saturdays in October (Last one today), Mrs. Mira cooks Dietitian recipes, Beatrice CarleI’m the one with Margherita Rati, oncologist at Maggiore Hospital, at the MeDea headquarters, conducted a course: «Nutrimenti». Subtitle: “Oncology Nutrients”. The oncologist and nutritionist provided participants (about twenty) with nutritional advice and guidelines intended to help deal with the discomfort caused by the disease and the side effects of treatments. It was a success.

MEDeA house on Via Cà del Ferro in Cremona

Course idea

The idea for the course came a while ago to Vice President Lanfranchi who arrived in Medea in 2010, one of the spirits of the association with his wife Mira.

“The nutritionist Beatrice, whom I already knew – explains to the vice president – was going to do something for MEDea as a volunteer. Hence the spark. We talked about it in the council Among the directors is Alberto Ferrari. And so the feeding cycle was born: A A mixture of professional and humane.

“The first lesson was about the general elements of nutrition – says oncologist Rattie -, the second about the toxicological effects of chemotherapy (weight loss, nausea, vomiting, and diarrhea), and the third about the management of adverse events with the help of food. . The indicators of the World Health Organization recommend eating 5 servings of vegetables per day, so seasonality and proximity between the producer and the consumer are important. It is important to eat fruits and vegetables, but they must be combined with proteins: legumes, eggs. TheThe Mediterranean diet is the foundation: It has a good amount of carbohydrates, but, for example, it also has a portion of dried fruit that we forget. The oil and Parmesan cheese are great.”

“The first side effect is weight loss from muscle mass which is what we need to tone and help the body fight cancer. – Confirms expert nutritionist Carly -. basic isAntioxidant Nutrition To counteract the free radicals produced by the treatment: the treatment is toxic on the one hand and beneficial on the other. We know how to eat. It is essential to create a bland diet that supports muscle mass. We also suggested beautiful looking and colorful dishes to prove that food can be delicious. Of course, it is necessary to go into the patient’s condition, to satisfy the tastes. The other key aspect is food absorption. It is necessary to study the bioavailability of foods, to do some kind of research on what that might be the absorption of the possibly battered gut.”

From whole rice “with fresh turmeric and aromatic herbs (thyme, sage, rosemary, chives, oregano) black cabbage”, to ravioli snack: “avocado, salmon and chives from the garden”, to “smoked clearing with juniper berries and above, fresh cherry tomatoes » These are the delicious recipes that Mrs. Mira prepared during the four lessons.

MEDeA . Garden

Given the course’s success, it will repeat itself next year. Meanwhile, the program includes the MEDeA Home Garden Aromatic Herbal Cosmetic Course, which is a formulation of ideas, the mission of which is to: “Working for a society free from the fear of cancer, where a cancer diagnosis for everyone is just a transitional moment in their life. We are driven by a passion for research and innovation, to give everyone access to high-quality care, to provide tangible benefit to our community and new hope for the future.”