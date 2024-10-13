Nursing Breakthrough: Three Degrees and the Possibility of Writing Prescriptions, but Doctors Revolt

Listen to the audio version of the article

Nurses already define it as a “landmark reform” the launch of three clinical master’s degrees (after the compulsory three-year course to become a nurse) and the possibility of those who specialize being able to offer nursing-type prescriptions. Any prescriptions for incontinence devices, dressing materials or ostomy devices ranging from bags and catheters. These devices are associated with nursing care but today require a prescription signed by doctors. Those who rise up saying that they are “confused” because they were not “asked” about this news: “The prescription assumes the diagnosis and the diagnosis is the responsibility of the doctor,” explains Fnomcio.

The turning point in the three master’s degrees for nurses

He was the Minister of Health Orazio Schillaci To announce in recent days the birth of three nursing specialty areas: in primary care and public health; In pediatric and neonatal care and in intensive and emergency care. The creation of these specialization areas, which will soon be incorporated into the degree category revision by Mur, aims to provide more training and employment opportunities for nurses with a master’s degree. “We are working on a comprehensive project that looks at the future of Italian healthcare and the crucial role nurses play today and will play in care in the region,” Schillaci explained.

Doctors: “The prescription and diagnosis are up to us.”

The doctors’ reaction was immediate: “We are disturbed and regretted that we were not consulted as required by law,” explains the president of Fnomceo, the national federation of unions of surgeons and dentists. Filippo Agnelli. “The medical prescription presupposes the diagnosis – explains Agnelli – and the diagnosis is the responsibility of the doctor. A specialty that the doctor does not arrogate to himself, but rather is granted to him by law according to his course of study. Diagnosis is a complex medical work, based on a whole series of knowledge that includes the entire course of studies and is not limited to a university exam. One or two. “We are waiting – concludes Agnelli – to study this item, which we do not know: if the exclusive powers of the doctor are assigned to other professionals, we will have to evaluate the challenge.”

Nurses response: “Course of treatment is optimal.”

“We are not asking for anything new. Today it happens that the nurse actually requests these devices from the doctor who prescribes them, and therefore with this innovation the process of taking responsibility is improved,” warns the president of the National Federation of Nursing Professions. Barbara Mangiacavalli. This confirms how “nurses do not intend to take medical diagnosis into their own hands, which remains exclusively the responsibility of the doctor. But in light of the complexity of health care systems, nursing diagnosis also exists as long as the professional file exists. And on this type of diagnosis, after 30 years, Nurses after a master’s degree will finally have the ability to prescribe those devices and aids needed specifically for this nursing care.