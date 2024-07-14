Nurses retire at 70, doctors can reach 72. Health care, here’s the hospital’s saving grace

Imagine you are admitted to hospital because you may have booked a specialist visit or check-up. You are welcomed. nurse The seventy-year-old who takes you to the doctor is seventy-two years old. Exaggerated? No, because these rules apply in part to medical personnel, but above all because in one of the majority amendments to the waiting list decree, there is precisely this innovation. Expanding the possibility of retirement for doctors until the age of 72, and expanding the option to remain in service until the age of 70 for all employees, including nurses. Everything must be done on a voluntary basis and with the approval of the healthcare company’s management.

from Medici And those who stayed in the ward despite reaching retirement age, there was a lot of talk about that when the pandemic emergency happened; now we go to a kind of Stability For this measure, according to the amendment being studied by the Senate Health Committee. The debate will resume tomorrow after the tension witnessed in recent days with the region, which objects to Article 2 of the decree, which provides for central control over the region. Ministry of Health On the results obtained by the local health authorities in reducing waiting lists. The latter was a welcome innovation, along with another series of measures, by the Minister of Health, Orazio Schillaci, but since we are talking about a decree, we must act quickly because if it is not converted into law by August 6 (and therefore by that time it must have completed the parliamentary process) it will expire. Among the various measures, for example, opening laboratories and clinics in hospitals for a longer period, also taking advantage of evening and weekend hours. But to ensure a long service, you need staff. Not only doctors, but also nurses. Let us remember that in Italy there is a structural shortage, estimated by the Court of Auditors at 65,000 units, a huge figure that risks being exacerbated by the decline in participation in nursing degree courses and the parallel phenomenon of those who prefer to go to work in Northern Europe and receive better salaries. Finally, Italy is having difficulty finding staff abroad (Minister Orazio Schillaci has worked on an agreement with India to recruit nurses in the Asian giant, but further investigations are still underway on this project).

These are the introductions that led to the presentation of A. amendment The majority who plan to Raising the retirement age to 70 for all healthcare workersand not just for doctors. Obviously, this is a voluntary measure. But the simple fact of assuming this scenario shows how serious the situation is. “We will make some assessments in these hours, perhaps with some corrective measures,” explained the senator who drafted the decree, Ignazio Zullo of Fratelli d’Italia. One of the changes that could be made concerns the medical staff directly: anyone who decides to stay until they are 72 will still be unable to hold senior positions. On the front regarding nurses there is a lot of confusion on the part of the minority.

second Beatrice Lorenzinthe vice chairman of the Senate Democratic Caucus and former health secretary, risks being a blunt instrument: “The main problem is that there is no effective plan to attract and support health care workers. The data shows that every day we see a migration to the private sector and abroad due to low wages and deteriorating working conditions.”

From Fnopi, the National Federation of Nursing Professions, they warn: “It is an option that nurses will certainly not exercise very often, because officially the work is not yet included in the list of demanding jobs, as among other things we have asked for an opportunity, but in reality it is a demanding job: this prevents most professionals from imagining a scenario of this type.”

John Migliorepresident of Fiaso (Federation of Healthcare and Hospital Companies), has his own idea: “Today, if we want to solve the chronic problem of the shortage of nurses, the idea of ​​asking older people to work longer is not enough, also taking into account the high percentage of those who currently have limitations for health reasons. There is only one buffer solution, but it must be implemented quickly: to take advantage of neighboring countries where there is a large number of professionals from a numerical point of view, and I am thinking above all of Albania.”

