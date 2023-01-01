Nuri defeats Nadal in a comeback, Spain 2-0

Results of the first day of the second round of meetings in United Cup 2023. Cameron’s victory stands out above all else My light Back on Raphael Nadal, for 3-6 6-3 6-4. Having won the first set thanks to a break in the sixth game and canceling the counter-break in the next game, Majorcan capitulates in the second, passing the British to the fifth break point in the sixth game, and in turn cancels the first set. Point to Iberia in the following roles. The third set was decided in the fifth game, with Nadal failing to take advantage of two counterbreak opportunities between the sixth and eighth games, thus starting the season with a defeat. Painful defeat Spaingiven that it also recurs in the first women’s match, where Parisas Diaz was defeated by Swann: United kingdom In front of 2-0.

Results and rankings

Other results of the day

2-0 there too Czech Republicagainst the Germany. Also in this case, especially for men, a defeat comes that makes noise, even if it is not unexpected. Zverev, in fact, who should be finding his best form after a bad ankle injury a few months ago, was beaten in two sets by Lehecka. In the women’s category, Bouzkova lives up to expectations and beats Niemeyer. Same result for file Brazilwith Melegeni Alves and Haddad Maya defeating, respectively, Durasović and Helgo, to gain a double lead against Norway.

On 1-1, however, the comparisons between Belgium And the Bulgaria Ranges between Poland And the Kazakhstan. For the first singles encounter, Dimitrov landed a slam dunk against Goffin, while Van Uytvank beat Shinnikova in three sets. In the other encounter, Swiatek started with an easy win over Putintseva, but Skatov managed to beat Michalski.

After the apparent defeat against France, it wasArgentina It doesn’t even start well with Croatia. The European selection, in fact, immediately goes 2-0 after today’s two matches. Firstly, it was Vekic who defeated Karl 6-0, 6-4. Then, to close out the day’s program, Coric was beaten in just over two hours in a hard-fought match against Cerundolo, winning 7-5, 6-4.