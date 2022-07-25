Nuclear: Iran, reaching a deal depends on US-North America decision

July 25, 2022

(ANSA) – Istanbul, 25 July – Reaching a nuclear deal depends on the US. Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Nasser Khanani told agency IRNA that Tehran has not left the negotiating table and will continue negotiations until a good and strong agreement is reached.

“If the US acts in a positive and constructive way, the agreement will be close,” the Islamic Republic official added.

Since November 29, Iran, Russia, China, Great Britain, France and Germany have been engaged in negotiations to resume the nuclear deal reached in 2015 with the United States, which was later withdrawn by the decision of former US President Donald Trump. Trump. Negotiations have been stalled since March and efforts have recently been made in Qatar to reopen the table.

The US and Iran have not held direct talks, but only exchanged messages with the mediation of the European Union.

