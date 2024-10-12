Nuclear energy in space, generated permanent atoms

metweb

New startup company permanent Atoms It was announced as a revolutionary initiative in the applicationNuclear energy in space. The project, born from the collaboration betweenUniversity of Leicester e Space Park Leicesterwill be submitted to International Astronautical Congress 2024. Perpetual Atomics’ mission is to provide innovative solutions to address the energy challenges of space missions, leveraging more than 20 years of research in space nuclear energy. The company will focus on radioisotope power systems, such as radioisotope heating units (RHUs) and radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs), which have used americium fuel to power spacecraft for decades. With support from the European Space Agency’s ENDURE program and the UK Space Agency, Perpetual Atomics aims to become a global leader in deep space energy solutions.

The company has attracted investment from Reef Global, which praised the initiative for its commitment to a sustainable space and terrestrial economy. This project strengthens Leicester as a hub for space innovation and a leader in the development of nuclear technologies for space exploration.