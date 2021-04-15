NTT INDYCAR Series expands global broadcast reach through new partnerships

NTT INDYCAR SERIES today announced a new round of international broadcasting partnerships, to broaden its reach and add an already strong roster of global broadcasters.

New broadcast partners include Sport 1 in Germany, Austria and Switzerland, where NTT INDYCAR SERIES events will be available directly on the premium service platform Sport 1+, with features selected by Sport 1. The coverage area will include the Swiss home Simona De Silvestro that returns this year in the series To drive a Chevrolet Baretta Autosport / Rocket Pro TPO n. 16 in the Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge.

“It’s unbelievable,” said de Silvestro. “I’m so excited that Sport 1 will introduce the NTT INDYCAR Series. It’s always great to show my races in my home country. I’m so happy they did because we are helping develop our series.”

The international reach of NTT INDYCAR SERIES is seeing further growth this season with Arena 4 in Hungary and Sport Extra in Romania, both of which are present during the 2020 season. New for 2021 is the addition of Eurosport in Poland and the Indian subcontinent. Indian, along with TV Arena Sport for Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Monte Leoni, North Macedonia and Slovenia.

DAZN joins the 2021 lineup to cover the series in Italy, the home of Dallara body manufacturer NTT INDYCAR SERIES. Meanwhile, DAZN’s global broadcast service will expand the series to 60 other countries in Europe, Asia, Australia, the Caribbean, South and Central America, North Africa and the Middle East.

In Asia, Fox Sports will offer North America’s leading open car racing series to more than a dozen countries, including mainland China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea and North Korea.

TV Cultura will provide coverage of Brazil and its rich history with passionate athletes and fans of NTT INDYCAR Series. This season, Helio Castroneves (Mayer Shank Racing), three-time Indianapolis 500 winner, 2004 IndyCar Series champion and 2013 winner Chip Ganassi (Chip Ganassi) Tony Canaan, returns to the partial season efforts, including trying to add another win over the Indy 500 Mile was on the list of Brazilians who won the “biggest race scene”. Newcomer Pietro Fittipaldi, 24, grandson of two-time winner Emerson Fittipaldi, will join the series as part of an oval program for Dale Coyne Racing with RWR.

No fewer than 34 drivers are expected to compete in the NTT INDYCAR Series this season. Twenty-two of these pilots are international.

In addition to current renewals and television partnerships, 209 countries will be represented in 26 global networks.

“NTT INDYCAR SERIES stars are resonating in every corner of the world and broadcast partnerships will bring our sport to a wider international audience in 2021,” said Mark Miles, President and CEO of Penske Entertainment Corp. Watch the track, with breathtaking races, compelling stories and charismatic personalities that distinguish our daring athletes, these new partnerships add to our momentum as we launch our 2021 season. “

The NTT INDYCAR SERIES 2021 season kicks off Sunday, April 18th with the Honda Indy Grand Prix in Alabama presented by AmFirst at Barber Motorsports Park.

Here is a complete list of international broadcasting partners that offer the NTT INDYCAR Series.

Territories – Canal

Asia (Brunei, Cambodia, East Timor, Hong Kong, Guam, Indonesia, Laos, Macao, Malaysia, Micronesia, Mongolia, Myanmar, Papua New Guinea, the Philippines, Singapore, South Korea, North Korea, Thailand, Vietnam and Mainland China) – Fox Sports Asia

Asia (Israel, Maldives, Taiwan, East Timor) – DAZN *

Australia – Fox Sports

Australia (Fiji, Kiribati, Marshall Islands, Micronesia, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Samoa, Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, Vanuatu) – DAZN *

Belgium – VOOsport

Brazil – Television Culture

Canada – Sportsnet

Europe (Albania, Armenia, Azerbaijan, Bulgaria, Cyprus, Czech Republic, Estonia, Greece, Iceland, Liechtenstein, Malta, Moldova, San Marino, Slovakia, Turkey) – DAZN *

France – CANAL +

Germany, Austria and Switzerland – Sports 1

Hungary – Arena 4

Indian subcontinent – Eurosport

Italy – DAZN

Japan – Jura Sports

Latin America (Argentina, Chile, Colombia, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Ecuador, El Salvador, Guyana, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Panama, Paraguay, Peru, Uruguay) – Claro Video

Latina America (Bolivia, Belize, Suriname, Venezuela) – DAZN *

Middle East and North Africa (Algeria, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Libya, Morocco, Oman, Palestine, Qatar, Tunisia and Yemen) – DAZN *

Mexico – Claro

Myanmar – Channel +

North America and the Caribbean (Antigua and Barbuda, Bahamas, Barbados, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Saint Lucia, Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad and Tobago) – DAZN *

Netherlands – Ziggo Sport

New Zealand – Sky Sports

Nordic countries – V Sport and Viaplay

Bologna – Eurosport

Portugal – Sport TV

Romania – extra sports

Russia ECSI – Vyasat Sport East

Serbia, Croatia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Montenegro, Northern Macedonia and Slovenia – Arena Sport

South Africa and the SSA – Supersport

Sub-Saharan Africa – CANAL +

Spain – Movistar

United Kingdom – Sky Sports F1

Vietnam – VSTV

* DAZN, OTT’s global subscription-based sports video streaming service