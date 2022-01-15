Now the brains of those who did not pass this initial test of arm and sight are about to be extinguished

It is adults who are primarily concerned about neurological diseases that threaten the functioning of memory and the mind. It is natural that as we age, we begin to fear brain aging and its consequences. However, it is not always aging that causes memory exhaustion and mental clarity but it can be These neuron killers.

There are not some bad habits that negatively affect the health of cognitive resources. Many deficiencies and disorders can be avoided through constant mental training and healthy food choices. In addition, physical activity should be practiced almost every day to keep the body and mind active.

However, even those who adopt a healthy lifestyle may complain of difficulty concentrating and memory loss. It is necessary to point out, in fact, that in addition to stress, some common medications can cause Early dementia and memory fluctuations even in young children.

It is therefore recommended to be careful when taking pharmaceutical products that can cause permanent harm in the long run. Attention, then, to some tests. Indeed, it now appears that the brains of those who did not pass this initial test of arm and sight are on the verge of shutting down.

Not everyone knows that even the difficulty of performing very common everyday gestures can indicate the first indications of a neurodegenerative pathology. Until the time required to perform, for example, These simple mathematical calculations. It is often not even a general slowing of cognitive abilities. In some cases, in fact, it is necessary to immediately recognize the first signs of deterioration even if they seem insignificant.

A sudden lack of oxygen or a closure of a vessel can injure the brain at any time. In fact, within a few hours, some brain cells can die from a stroke. Hence the importance of not only prompt recognition of symptoms, but above all immediate intervention.

To identify the most common signs of a possible ischemic attack, the famous sign can be used Speech test for face and arms. In the event of dizziness, severe headache, or loss of balance, a person may be asked to perform some simple actions. For example, you may be asked to smile and check that the facial muscles are moving symmetrically. This is to ensure that one side of the mouth does not fall off. In addition, the upper extremities should be raised and ensured that the subject could hold on to both arms.

Another clear indication of a stroke is loss of vision in one or both eyes.

As well as difficulty understanding the meaning of speech or repeating a short sentence. If these symptoms appear, do not delay because the timely intervention of specialists can help stop possible brain damage.