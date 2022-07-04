Novipiù JB Monferrato and Quinn Ellis arrive

Novipiù JB Monferrato has just notified the annual loan agreement for Queen Alistair Ellis Coming from Dolomiti Energia Trentino.

Playmaker class 2003 184cm tall, born and raised in Great Britain, arrived in Italy in 2019 when Capo d’Orlando recruited him for the youth sector. Equipped with excellent sporting skills and outside shooting, in 2020/2021 he questions the third-division Silver Championship with Ordina Lab taking the title of top scorer for the team. 24.4 average score. Excellent performances also earned him his debut in Serie A 2 with Orlandina Baskett before he was permanently compiled among the seniors at the start of the 2021/2022 season. He starts behind in the hierarchies, but gains the confidence of coaches on the field by collecting 29 matches at the end of the tournament with 28.1 minutes on average and report status 8.0 points, 4.7 rebounds And the 4.0 helpwith the 46% of 2The 31% of 3 and the 70% FREE. At the end of the season, he signed a four-year contract with Aquila Baskett Trento who decided to loan him out to complete the Italian team and his growth path.

In 2019, Ellis represented the UK at the European B U-16 Championship, wrapping up the event A 11.9 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists In eight official appearances.

Andrea Valentini – coach GB Monferrato: “Finally we welcome this very interesting young prospect born in 2003 into the world of JBM. I would like to thank Aquila Baskett Trento for loaning Quinn which allows us to add a young player who already knows this tournament to the roster. I think he has shown this year that he can be a real player and we are here to help him on his way. It grows and the team grows together. Welcome to Monferrato.”