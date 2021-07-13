Menopause is the moment that marks the end of the reproductive age in every woman’s life. Within the organism there is a process of total change and hormonal disruption that is often experienced by fear and anxiety. Change inevitably involves the psychological sphere. The most common symptoms can last for months or years.

Supplements, medications and the right lifestyle can help you overcome this very delicate stage and live better.

Not everyone knows that by putting it in power every day, we’re fighting osteoporosis in menopause

A healthy lifestyle also includes healthy eating habits. Often it is not necessary to eat less food in order not to gain extra kilograms because the metabolism works differently and slowly. We need to be more careful about what we put on the plate. There are foods that can often help and others that cause problems.

Certainly not everyone knows that the herb that we are accustomed to eating in our salads has proven to be a valid ally in the fight against osteoporosis that can occur precisely in this period of life: watercress salad.

The importance of calcium in nutrition

Incorporating calcium and magnesium-rich foods into your meal plan is important at all ages, and even more so as the physiological aging process begins in which bones become more brittle.

Not only dairy products, legumes or dried fruits are rich in these valuable substances, but also watercress. Putting a handful of this herb in our daily salad will give us a huge amount of football. It is estimated at 309 mg per 100 products. Really nice find! We are used to eating watercress only for its bitter and spicy taste and not everyone knows that putting it in a salad every day we fight osteoporosis in menopause and do good for our health.