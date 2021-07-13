July 13, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

Not everyone knows that by putting it in power every day, we're fighting osteoporosis in menopause

Not everyone knows that by putting it in power every day, we’re fighting osteoporosis in menopause

Karen Hines July 13, 2021 2 min read

Menopause is the moment that marks the end of the reproductive age in every woman’s life. Within the organism there is a process of total change and hormonal disruption that is often experienced by fear and anxiety. Change inevitably involves the psychological sphere. The most common symptoms can last for months or years.

Supplements, medications and the right lifestyle can help you overcome this very delicate stage and live better.

Not everyone knows that by putting it in power every day, we’re fighting osteoporosis in menopause

A healthy lifestyle also includes healthy eating habits. Often it is not necessary to eat less food in order not to gain extra kilograms because the metabolism works differently and slowly. We need to be more careful about what we put on the plate. There are foods that can often help and others that cause problems.

Certainly not everyone knows that the herb that we are accustomed to eating in our salads has proven to be a valid ally in the fight against osteoporosis that can occur precisely in this period of life: watercress salad.

The importance of calcium in nutrition

Incorporating calcium and magnesium-rich foods into your meal plan is important at all ages, and even more so as the physiological aging process begins in which bones become more brittle.

Not only dairy products, legumes or dried fruits are rich in these valuable substances, but also watercress. Putting a handful of this herb in our daily salad will give us a huge amount of football. It is estimated at 309 mg per 100 products. Really nice find! We are used to eating watercress only for its bitter and spicy taste and not everyone knows that putting it in a salad every day we fight osteoporosis in menopause and do good for our health.

READ  Few people know this parasite and it is very dangerous to the health of our dog

(We remind you to carefully read the warnings of this article, which can be referenced Who is the”)

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

3 min read

Coming days, CYCLONE summer break in Italy, violent storms and hail all week »ILMETEO.it

July 13, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

In Calabria the space adventure exhibition on space

July 12, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

These mind exercises are essential for anyone who wants to prevent neurodegenerative diseases الأمراض

July 12, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

Walking Drop, Flowe initiative to save money while walking

July 13, 2021 Karen Hines
3 min read

Immigrant Tears. Lesson (not required) from Fornero for Italians

July 13, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

Not everyone knows that by putting it in power every day, we’re fighting osteoporosis in menopause

July 13, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Napoli fans angry

July 13, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt