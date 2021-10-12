Not an important thing to update

Except for Lorenzo Inzine, USA and MLS: No significant factor to extend contract with Napoli

That Renewal By Lorenzo Badge Goal Naples This is not an easy thing, the Italian captain said a few days ago. And he certainly did not lie: negotiations were not simple, and in fact there did not seem to be any negotiations that there were no official proposals from Napoli for now.

For now we are Verbal conflicts, On both sides, reports in the press and articles threatening to say goodbye from unfinished distance. Nine months, in the worst case scenario, that means Insine doesn’t really have to renew his contract Expires June 2022.

Read more >>> Insane and Ronaldo together? Lorenzo “snatched” the CR7 at the time.

Insignia, put the captain at the crossroads of the Champions?

Otherwise it will go a long way New Deal, Probably the last of the captain’s career aimed at ending his life in blue at that time.

But first there has to be oneProviding, You have to evaluate it and then sign it. In this sense, time can play in favor of Napoli and Insine. A fantastic start to the championship would be at least in a small space Mortgage On the former 4 places in the rankings, Big news beyond all that. Beyond the obvious sporting and economic benefits, returning to the Champions League after 3 years will give De Laurentis the peace of mind to plan for the future without further cuts in pay.

Let’s come here at that time The right plan Per Armored Captain, Who will always and in any case be the first choice to stay in the blue jersey. Of course, this is not easy, but it is not impossible. Just want to.