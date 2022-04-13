North Korea: US-Japan maneuvers with aircraft carriers and super jets – Last Hour

(ANSA) – Beijing, April 13 – The U.S. Seventh Fleet announces joint military exercises with Japanese troops in the Sea of ​​Japan, including super jets such as the nuclear-powered aircraft carrier Uss Abraham Lincoln and the F-35Cs. F / A-18E Super Hornet and E-2D Hawk Alert Flight.



The maneuvers have matured amid continuing speculation that North Korea could engage in provocations such as another ICBM launch or nuclear test at this week’s political events in Pyongyang, including the 10th anniversary of Kim Jong-un’s rule and the 110th anniversary. The birthday of Kim Il-sung, the grandfather of the state’s founder and current president, is scheduled for April 15.



“Both navies strengthen awareness and maneuverability in all domains in one maritime environment,” Yokosuka said on social media at the Seventh Fleet, based in Japan. “Such bilateral actions reassure our allies and partners of the United States’ commitment to maintaining an independent and open Indo-Pacific region.” (Handle).

