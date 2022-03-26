Non Fungible Planet, Google filed the trademark on March 21

Google has filed a trademark application for “Non Fungible Planet”. The project intends to use “entertainment services, that is, to provide free download play of curated video playlists over the Internet and other communication networks”.

Google provided a file to request A trademark of “Non-Fungible Planet”. An educational campaign is described in the March 21 dossier as “providing information in the areas of environmental protection, conservation, energy efficiency, climate change, carbon emission reduction, environmental issues and sustainability efforts.”

From a technical point of view, the project intends to use “entertainment services, or provide download-free copies of curated video playlists over the Internet and other networks”.

The project’s use of the word “non-fungible” is likely to be a reference to the environmental impact of non-fungible tokens (NFTs) on the blockchain to prove the work of Ethereum, which has been a source of contention among major critics of the technology.

