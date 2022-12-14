Non-compliance with VAT figures and compliance with electronic bills: Penalties

From October 1 of this year, the obligation of electronic invoices for VAT numbers has come into full effect, and it has also been extended to those that fall under the flat rate system. Let us see in the following article what the consequences are for those who do not comply with this obligation.

From this year all VAT numbers Subject toObligation to issue an electronic invoice. On October 1, it was a stage on the moratorium sanctions Arranged after extending compliance with VAT figures under the system flat rate.

Let’s see what today punishment mechanism against those who do not comply with the new rule.

Electronic Invoice Obligation: Penalty Mechanism

What does the legislation provide for VAT numbers that have not been adapted toElectronic billing obligation?

Who does not issue an electronic invoice within the next 12 days On the implementation of the operation shall be punished on the basis of the provisions of Article 6 co. 2 of Legislative Decree No. 471/1997 and thus with the application of a Punishment that can swing from 5% to 10% of the feeat a minimum 500 euros If the error has no consequences for the calculation of VAT or income taxes.

If the taxpayer immediately records consideration for direct tax purposes and also does so Provided for late issuance of the invoice, for the remaining penalty referred to in the last sentence of Paragraph 2 of Article 6 of Legislative Decree No. 471/1997, incl Between 250 euros and 2000 euros (The Revenue Agency’s response to Judgment Request No. 520/2021).

Also mandatory electronic invoice for fixed prices

We remind you that from July 1, 2022 even holders of VAT numbers under the flat rate system Obligated to provide the electronic invoice. Specifically, taxpayers who in 2021 generated revenue or compensation, calculated on an annual basis, in excess of 25,000 eurosThus, they are obliged to issue, store and receive invoices in electronic format from the next month.

L’Exemption of commitmentOn the other hand, it belongs to about 800,000 VAT numbers, including small businesses, self-employed and professionals.