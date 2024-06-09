Nobody Wants to Die has a release date and new trailer for the game

No one wants a release date to die It was announced by the game’s development team, Critical Hit Games, a few hours after the presentation during the Future Games Show: the cyberpunk adventure will be available on PC, PS5 and Xbox Series.
At the same time, new ones also arrived Trailer of gameplay Which you can see below, which once again illustrates the atmosphere and mechanics of this wonderful title, in which we take on the role of a detective with very special skills.
In the background New York Del. 2329never disturbing and socially unbalanced, we will actually follow the events of Detective James Cara, assigned to a case that is not simple at all: a series of murders that have affected the city’s elite.
Words of developers
“Our priority is delivering to you A wonderful experience on a visual and narrative level“It’s set in a dystopian world,” Grzegorz Golen, lead game designer and CEO of Critical Hit Games, said in a press release after the presentation at the Future Games Show.
“In Nobody Wants to Die we will give the player the opportunity to investigate crimes committed by a ferocious killer and discover the dark secrets of the city, using… A series of innovative tools And take one’s morals as a guide.”
“They’re two pieces of the puzzle that fit together,” said game producer Artur Jaskolski. “The dynamic and stunning investigations we will conduct will prove this A new standard for narrative and cinematic sequences in the game.”
“We were aiming to get The highest level of realism Supported by a range of extraordinary visual effects to immerse players in New York in the year 2329.”
