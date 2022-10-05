The 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Alan Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger, pioneers of quantum information.

Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger were awarded the Nobel Prize for their Laying the foundations for the future of information and communication: Their experiments on the phenomenon called “entanglement,” a kind of distant embrace of particles, actually paved the way Powerful and lightning-fast quantum computers, more accurate measurements and anti-hacking encryption.

Alan Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger share the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics equally Their research has equally contributed to perfecting experiments crucial to transforming quantum physics from an abstract discipline into a tangible tool for applications in information, computation, and communications.

The oldest of them is 80-year-old American John F. Closer. Born on December 1, 2022 in Pasadena, he works for a private company, California JF Clauser & Assoc. by Walnut Creek. His most important experiment, in 1972, was the first step to prove the theory called Bell’s inequality, that is, to check in this way whether the real world obeys the inequality relations predicted by Bell’s theory: the first step was to prove what was then considered an impossible act at an interparticle distance It is called entanglement.

Austrian Anton Zeilinger (aged 77), from the University of Vienna born on May 20, 1945 in Red am Inkris, and Frenchman Alain Aspect (aged 75), from the University of Paris-Saclay and school, contributed to the mastery of these experiences The Paris Polytechnic was born on June 15, 1947 in Agen.

Baresi, Quantum Information Teleportation Award

The prize for teleportation of quantum information and, more generally, quantum mechanics and the significant advances that have been made in recent years in this field: the Nobel Prize Giorgio Baresi comments on the 2022 Physics Prize. The winners are three great physicists, Aspect and Clauser Zeilinger, who – Baresi notes – dealt With a very important aspect: the so-called “entanglement”, which is the quantum phenomenon by which two particles can be linked into a larger system, in which one of the two parts is measured. It immediately affects the other, too.