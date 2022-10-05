The 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics has been awarded to Alan Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger, pioneers of quantum information.
Frenchman Alain Aspect, American John F. Clauser and Austrian Anton Zeilinger were awarded the Nobel Prize for their Laying the foundations for the future of information and communication: Their experiments on the phenomenon called “entanglement,” a kind of distant embrace of particles, actually paved the way Powerful and lightning-fast quantum computers, more accurate measurements and anti-hacking encryption.
Alan Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger share the 2022 Nobel Prize in Physics equally Their research has equally contributed to perfecting experiments crucial to transforming quantum physics from an abstract discipline into a tangible tool for applications in information, computation, and communications.
The oldest of them is 80-year-old American John F. Closer. Born on December 1, 2022 in Pasadena, he works for a private company, California JF Clauser & Assoc. by Walnut Creek. His most important experiment, in 1972, was the first step to prove the theory called Bell’s inequality, that is, to check in this way whether the real world obeys the inequality relations predicted by Bell’s theory: the first step was to prove what was then considered an impossible act at an interparticle distance It is called entanglement.
Austrian Anton Zeilinger (aged 77), from the University of Vienna born on May 20, 1945 in Red am Inkris, and Frenchman Alain Aspect (aged 75), from the University of Paris-Saclay and school, contributed to the mastery of these experiences The Paris Polytechnic was born on June 15, 1947 in Agen.
Baresi, Quantum Information Teleportation Award
The prize for teleportation of quantum information and, more generally, quantum mechanics and the significant advances that have been made in recent years in this field: the Nobel Prize Giorgio Baresi comments on the 2022 Physics Prize. The winners are three great physicists, Aspect and Clauser Zeilinger, who – Baresi notes – dealt With a very important aspect: the so-called “entanglement”, which is the quantum phenomenon by which two particles can be linked into a larger system, in which one of the two parts is measured. It immediately affects the other, too.
The 2021 Nobel Prize says: “Entanglement is one of the properties of quantum mechanics that led Einstein, Podolsky and Rosen to question it and describe it as ‘paradoxical’ in 1935.” This paradox was resolved in 1964 by John Stuart Bell, who showed an incompatibility between two of the three principles upon which the phenomenon was based. Today’s three award-winning physicists have conducted highly accurate experiments on quantum mechanics and entanglement – continues Baresi – for example, Zeilinger was able to manipulate systems by experimenting with teleportation of quantum information.”
The Italian physicist also recalls that Alain Aspect was elected as a member of the Accademia dei Lincei already in 2018: so also in this case, for the Nobel Prize in Medicine that was awarded yesterday to Svante Paabo, the Nobel Prize was awarded to a member of the Academy . The same thing happened last year with Giorgio Baresi, now vice president.
Zoccoli (Infn), Quantum Mechanical Force Award
The Nobel Prize in Physics for Alan Aspect, John F. Clauser and Anton Zeilinger “emphasizes the power of quantum mechanics” and demonstrates once again how pure research is the engine of innovation and the origin of paradigm changes “: says Antonio Zucoli, president of the National Institute of Nuclear Physics (Infn).
The award given today “is in recognition of some of the pioneering experiments of the 1970s and 1980s, which for the first time were able to verify some of the relationships proposed by John Stuart Bell in 1964, called Bell’s inequality, allowing for a direct experiment to test quantum mechanics”, Zuccoli explains.
What has been extracted from these experiments is the evidence that quantum mechanics is a complete theory, contrary to what was believed by Albert Einstein, who through his work in ’35 (the famous article presenting the EPR paradox) opened the way to this kind of research thanks to what was its time A purely mental experiment.”
The real experiments awarded today with the Nobel Prize “represent not only the verification of quantum mechanics, but also the beginning of a series of research on quantum information that in recent years has led to the development of quantum technologies, from quantum coding to teleportation, to quantum computers. The Nobel Prize is attributed These to works in fundamental physics that have produced applied developments with revolutionary perspectives – as Infn Chairman concluded – show once again how pure research is a driver of innovation and the origin of paradigm changes.”
