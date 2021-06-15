June 15, 2021

No Vaccine, Rivera: 'Many virologists are with me'

Karen Hines June 15, 2021 2 min read

“I didn’t invent anything. They didn’t try vaccines and put them up for sale like that…”. Gianni Rivera has not changed his opinion about the vaccine and the bites of Roberto Burioni: the Italian football legend said in an episode of Porta a Porta categorically that he does not intend to receive a vaccination. “I don’t think about it,” said the golden boy of the tricolor.


At La Zanzara, he renews the concept. “Even Draghi said that there are variables that can render vaccines useless. Vaccines have not been tested and put up for sale as such… I didn’t invent anything, many virologists like me believe. The problem is that they don’t. They advertise those who don’t think Like me. Many virologists say these vaccines have not been tested,” says Rivera.

When they explained to him that virologist Roberto Burioni had stigmatized his stances, he said, “I don’t even know who he is. I remember Buryani, who played with me…You can see that he became my people and they took advantage of him. They don’t let those who think like me be vaccinated. Not even my wife is vaccinated.” She thinks like me, in the end everyone comes up with their own ideas and implements them.

Burioni’s comment, in turn, comes closely on Twitter. “Among the 78-year-old not being vaccinated against Covid-19, two traits are evident: gullibility but above all courage,” Burioni wrote. And to those who ask him why he cares about Rivera’s words, he answers, “Because he’s an athlete whom he likes a lot (including me).”

