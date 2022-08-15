No second thoughts, fans in tears

The entire sports world was stunned by the news of the farewell to WBC World Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury

In April, after the match with Dillian White That was crowded until the resounding sale of nothing but a stadium WembleyThere was talk of at least two more matches for the title.

An idea that was somehow emphasized earlier this week with the confirmation that he will also fight against the two Deontay Wilder who is against it Kichora.

Tyson Fury retires, boxing is upset

Instead he denied any rumors about it, even those confirmed by himself, the WBC Heavyweight Champion Tyson Fury He announced his retirement from boxing. It is exciting news but above all completely unexpected because there have been many hypotheses about the intense calendar of battles for several days. surprise for everyone very angry He said he had other ideas.

“Have a nice trip, I’ll conclude here”

“I have reached the age of 34, I know I gave everything and I feel I received more than I gave. I thank everyone and wish everyone a happy continuation of the journey….” An Instagram post is his farewell from a world boxing. The loss of another great hero, one of the most popular characters in the fighting world, a particularly authentic leader in United kingdom Where his popularity in recent years affected even the popularity of the Formula One champion Lewis Hamilton.

Fans reacted controversially to the news. Many posted tearful videos begging the hero to reconsider. But Tyson very angry He confirmed his decision to the manager Ring Magazine to leave his WBC address, which is officially vacant at this point.

He also tries to impress Fury with all of his promoters and agents. Also because in the days of his great adversary Anthony Joshua The Ukrainian champion will face WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO Oleksandr Usyk In Jeddah, Saudi Arabia. and for very angry The Millionaire’s wallet will be ready to convince him with a match for the ultimate title.

the match between Fury Wilder94,000 people in the stadium WembleyIt is one of the most successful boxing events ever. Sixth in the world, and second in Europe, in terms of the number of spectators. However, in the face of the bewilderment of the world of boxing and its fans, we must remember that this is not the first time very angry announces withdrawal. Otherwise think again in the face of richer engagements and contracts…