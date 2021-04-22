No one knows that regular yogurt is a real remedy for everyone to solve a pervasive problem that often embarrasses us, plus another really effective advice.

Bad foot odor is a common problem. Now that the heat has arrived, the problem is becoming more and more problematic. For this reason, we addressed the issue a few days ago in a file Another article To suggest the most effective natural remedies.

But solutions abound. For example, no one knows that regular yogurt is a real remedy for everyone to solve a pervasive problem that often embarrasses us.

White yogurt massage

Most natural remedies to prevent and combat bad foot odor in foot baths consist of certain substances. Those who don’t like letting their feet soak can try a yogurt massage.

Let’s see how this is done. Wash your feet well, insisting especially between the toes, as this is the area where germs and bacteria accumulate most easily. Then dry them carefully. At this point, gently spread a jar of plain yogurt over the soles of the feet. Best if it is light and fresh.

Leave it on for 10 minutes. Rinse and dry.

Clutches with lemon oil

To get a really superior effect and to get really extraordinary results, after you’ve finished with a yogurt massage or foot bath, you can perform a racy activity. Clutches Using lemon oil. Preparing it at home is simple. Just put one lemon peel (not the white part) in 100ml of sweet almond oil. Leave it to soak for 8 days. Squeeze out the peeling pieces, then remove them.

If desired, also add 30 drops of tea tree oil, which is very beneficial for its antibacterial, antifungal and refreshing effects.

Store the oil in a glass container, preferably dark.

After completing your favorite treatment on our feet, rub this oil on the soles of the feet with great vigor.

After completing your favorite treatment on our feet, rub this oil on the soles of the feet with great vigor.

When shopping at the supermarket, we must not forget to put in the shopping cart an extra yogurt tray and an extra lemon to keep in stock.