July 17, 2024

No Man’s Sky has been updated with the “Worlds Part I” update that brings several new features to the universe.

Gerald Bax July 17, 2024

Hello Games continues to update and enrich. A sky without a man With the arrival of the new “Worlds Part 1” Update Which brings the program to Version 5.0 And above all it adds one A huge amount of new features To the world of the simulated game.

There are a lot of updates and you can find them all summarized. Official website No Man’s Sky, where the update notes are located with all the differences applied, which already cover many fronts of the game.

The goal of the update worlds is actually specifically to make Richer, more vibrant worlds Within the world of No Man’s Sky, with added features that include living and non-living elements on its surface.

Changes all over the universe

Community Mission 14 is represented by: The Great Fishing Trip: The FiltersFor starters, we see ourselves as committed to stopping and repelling the mysterious corruption that is spreading across the universe, resulting in various horrors and perversions.

As for the changes that have occurred in the game’s features, we will limit ourselves to mentioning a few of them here.

Discoveries can be renamed, it is said, and worlds can now be so. “Dramatic” differences.Between the gravitational distortions and the surface fragments that can float on top.

There are new volumetric clouds, water is now more defined and more realistically rendered, with waves responding to ripples and movement in the air, plus more detailed and realistic shadows for all elements on the planets.

New creatures will be present across the many worlds in No Man’s Sky, as well as fully simulated air currents and fluid dynamics.

There will also be new biomes with sub-zero planets, greater diversity of life on desert planets, violent storms and much more.

You can see some previews of these new features in the trailer above, but the issue is explored further in the detailed video, which is still visible on this page, with Hello Games explaining the new features introduced more clearly.

