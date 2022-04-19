Nintendo Switch, Game Boy and GB Advance on the way? Game Leak Detection – Nerd4.life

game boy And Boy Advance game It will be imitated in Nintendo SwitchAccording to a leak he also revealed a list games Coming soon to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.
Already last September a Common He claimed that Game Boy games will come to Nintendo Switch Online after the N64 and Mega Drive games, and that appears to be solid information.
In fact, a user, this TrashBandatcoot, posted a lot on Twitter Pictures This would prove the now imminent debut of Game Boy and GBA emulators on Switch, as you can see below.
Another user, Mondo_Mega, posted a file Games List For the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance which we should see soon on the Nintendo hybrid console, which includes the following titles:
Game Boy / Game Boy Color
- The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX
- Qix
- Super Mario Land
- tetris
Boy Advance game
- Astro Boy: The Omega Factor
- Joe fighter car
- Castlevania: Ara of Sorrow
- Castlevania: Circle of the Moon
- Chuzhou missile! digging tractor
- Fire Emblem: Sacred Stones
- F-Zero: Top Speed
- Games and Watch Gallery 4
- golden sun
- Golden Sun: The Lost Era
- John Star Super Heroes
- Harvest Moon: Friends of the Metal City
- Kingdom Hearts: A Series of Memories
- Kirby and the amazing mirror
- Koro Koro Puzzle Happy Banishu!
- Koro Koro Kororin
- Luvia: the ruins of Lor
- Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga
- Mario Golf: Advanced Tour Mario Kart: Super Circuit
- Mario Party Advance
- Mario Tennis: Power Tour
- Mario vs. donkey kong
- Mega Man Battle Network 5 – Team Protoman
- Mega Battle Network 2
- Mega Man Zero 3
- Metroid Fusion
- Metroid: mission zero
- Mr. Driller 2
- Ninja Five-O
- Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team
- Pokemon Pinball: Ruby and Sapphire
- Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3
- Super Robot Thyssen: The Original Generation
- Ghoul Tactics: Ludis’ Knight
- Wario Land 4
- WarioWare, Inc.: Huge mini-games!
- Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3
- The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap
The data, apparently coming from a development kit for the Nintendo Switch, will prove that the Japanese house is testing different emulators (even those that are apparently illegal) in order to find the best solution in terms of compatibility.
“Incurable internet trailblazer. Troublemaker. Explorer. Professional pop culture nerd.”
More Stories
Amouranth announces Streamer Royale, the new show that is flagship product – Nerd4.life
New sprint world record under seven minutes – Nerd4.life
Xbox Game Pass shreds PlayStation Now for game ratings and catalog news – Nerd4.life