Nintendo Switch, Game Boy and GB Advance on the way? Game Leak Detection – Nerd4.life

game boy And Boy Advance game It will be imitated in Nintendo SwitchAccording to a leak he also revealed a list games Coming soon to Nintendo Switch Online subscribers.

Already last September a Common He claimed that Game Boy games will come to Nintendo Switch Online after the N64 and Mega Drive games, and that appears to be solid information.

In fact, a user, this TrashBandatcoot, posted a lot on Twitter Pictures This would prove the now imminent debut of Game Boy and GBA emulators on Switch, as you can see below.

Another user, Mondo_Mega, posted a file Games List For the Game Boy and Game Boy Advance which we should see soon on the Nintendo hybrid console, which includes the following titles:

Game Boy / Game Boy Color

The Legend of Zelda: Link’s Awakening DX

Qix

Super Mario Land

tetris

Boy Advance game

Astro Boy: The Omega Factor

Joe fighter car

Castlevania: Ara of Sorrow

Castlevania: Circle of the Moon

Chuzhou missile! digging tractor

Fire Emblem: Sacred Stones

F-Zero: Top Speed

Games and Watch Gallery 4

golden sun

Golden Sun: The Lost Era

John Star Super Heroes

Harvest Moon: Friends of the Metal City

Kingdom Hearts: A Series of Memories

Kirby and the amazing mirror

Koro Koro Puzzle Happy Banishu!

Koro Koro Kororin

Luvia: the ruins of Lor

Mario and Luigi: Superstar Saga

Mario Golf: Advanced Tour Mario Kart: Super Circuit

Mario Party Advance

Mario Tennis: Power Tour

Mario vs. donkey kong

Mega Man Battle Network 5 – Team Protoman

Mega Battle Network 2

Mega Man Zero 3

Metroid Fusion

Metroid: mission zero

Mr. Driller 2

Ninja Five-O

Pokemon Mystery Dungeon: Red Rescue Team

Pokemon Pinball: Ruby and Sapphire

Super Mario Advance 4: Super Mario Bros. 3

Super Robot Thyssen: The Original Generation

Ghoul Tactics: Ludis’ Knight

Wario Land 4

WarioWare, Inc.: Huge mini-games!

Yoshi’s Island: Super Mario Advance 3

The Legend of Zelda: The Minish Cap

The data, apparently coming from a development kit for the Nintendo Switch, will prove that the Japanese house is testing different emulators (even those that are apparently illegal) in order to find the best solution in terms of compatibility.