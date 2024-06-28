Nintendo just needs to make a game that sells 30 million copies every 3-5 years, that’s what Miyamoto wants

To say it is Miyamoto Himself, the father of Super Mario and a historical figure for Nintendo. This is what we find out through a Japanese interview translated using a machine translator (and therefore unreliable down to the last detail) that appeared in the Japanese magazine Famitsu in January 2024.

How can I be sure? Nintendo Continue to succeed? Simple, just publish a game that can be sold. At least 30 million copies, every three to five years .

What Miyamoto was going to say

Based on what was stated during the interview Miyamoto argued that achieving great success secures the company. However, if employees continue to make it their goal to create a great game, things will eventually work out because someone will succeed. In Miyamoto’s view, he only builds one base every three to five years.

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe Course

According to the interview, they are considered a success for Miyamoto. 30 million copiesIf you don’t have a clear idea of ​​its size, know that one of the biggest successes in recent years is Elden Ring, which, between PC, PlayStation and Xbox, sold 25 million of the base game in two parts and a year and a half after its release.

Nintendo It can boast of “only” four games that have surpassed this number on Nintendo Switch:

