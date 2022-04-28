April 29, 2022

Nine and 5 won for more than 23,000 euros

Lorelei Reese April 28, 2022 1 min read

SuperEnalotto, Lotto and 10eLotto: up today is The winning numbers are today, Thursday, April 28, 2022. on this page. Together we will find out the winning combination of today’s SuperEnalotto, all the numbers drawn in Lotto and 10eLotto, and finally the odds of winnings.

Lotto and SuperEnalotto: the latest raffles

Lotto and SuperEnalotto, they all tie

Today’s SuperEnalotto prize draw is €194.9 million. In the 51st SuperEnalotto competition today Thursday, April 28, there were no 6 or 5 + 1, but there were nine 5s worth over 23 thousand euros each.

SuperEnalotto Thursday 28th April: Draw today

The winning combination of SuperEnalotto today Thursday, April 28, 2022.

  • Today’s winning SuperEnalotto formula: 24 61 65 71 90

  • Jolly Number: 14

  • SuperStar Number: 74

Draw today lsuperenalotto numbers Thursday 28 April 2022-2

quotes








Category number of winnings quotes
6 . points 0.00 EUR
Points 5 + 1 0.00 EUR
points 5 9 23322.59 €
points 4 614 347.97 €
points 3 21,946 €29.32
points 2 352.754 5.66 EUR

Lotto Thursday 28th April: Draw today

Lotto extraction today, Thursday, April 28, 2022: the winning numbers. As always, the numbers are communicated by the Customs and Monopoly Agency.

  • Barry 10 85 30 17 50

  • Cagliari 40 13 14 85 87

  • Florence 68 58 1 53 89

  • Genoa 2 17 33 22 20

  • MILAN 27 37 38 54

  • Naples 51 75 20 78 37

  • Palermo 26 59 85 89 88

  • Rome 53 9 84 54 25

  • Turin 41 50 53 22 21

  • Venice 31 24 16 4 27

  • National 7 73 5 16 68

The lottery numbers will be drawn today, Thursday, April 28, 2022-2

10eLotto, draw for 28 April 2022

Here are the numbers Finally, the 10eLotto winning numbers.

  • Today’s combination: 2 9 10 13 17 24 26 27 31 37 40 41 50 51 53 58 59 68 75 85

  • golden number 10

  • double gold 10 85

