Nine and 5 won for more than 23,000 euros

SuperEnalotto, Lotto and 10eLotto: up today is The winning numbers are today, Thursday, April 28, 2022. on this page. Together we will find out the winning combination of today’s SuperEnalotto, all the numbers drawn in Lotto and 10eLotto, and finally the odds of winnings.

Lotto and SuperEnalotto: the latest raffles

Today’s SuperEnalotto prize draw is €194.9 million. In the 51st SuperEnalotto competition today Thursday, April 28, there were no 6 or 5 + 1, but there were nine 5s worth over 23 thousand euros each.

The winning combination of SuperEnalotto today Thursday, April 28, 2022.

Today’s winning SuperEnalotto formula: 24 61 65 71 90

Jolly Number: 14

SuperStar Number: 74

quotes

Category number of winnings quotes

6 . points 0.00 EUR

Points 5 + 1 0.00 EUR

points 5 9 23322.59 €

points 4 614 347.97 €

points 3 21,946 €29.32

points 2 352.754 5.66 EUR



Lotto extraction today, Thursday, April 28, 2022: the winning numbers. As always, the numbers are communicated by the Customs and Monopoly Agency.

Barry 10 85 30 17 50

Cagliari 40 13 14 85 87

Florence 68 58 1 53 89

Genoa 2 17 33 22 20

MILAN 27 37 38 54

Naples 51 75 20 78 37

Palermo 26 59 85 89 88

Rome 53 9 84 54 25

Turin 41 50 53 22 21

Venice 31 24 16 4 27

National 7 73 5 16 68

Here are the numbers Finally, the 10eLotto winning numbers.