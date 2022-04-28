Nine and 5 won for more than 23,000 euros

SuperEnalotto, Lotto and 10eLotto: up today is The winning numbers are today, Thursday, April 28, 2022. on this page. Together we will find out the winning combination of today’s SuperEnalotto, all the numbers drawn in Lotto and 10eLotto, and finally the odds of winnings.
Lotto and SuperEnalotto: the latest raffles
Lotto and SuperEnalotto, they all tie
Today’s SuperEnalotto prize draw is €194.9 million. In the 51st SuperEnalotto competition today Thursday, April 28, there were no 6 or 5 + 1, but there were nine 5s worth over 23 thousand euros each.
SuperEnalotto Thursday 28th April: Draw today
The winning combination of SuperEnalotto today Thursday, April 28, 2022.
- Today’s winning SuperEnalotto formula: 24 61 65 71 90
- Jolly Number: 14
- SuperStar Number: 74
quotes
|Category
|number of winnings
|quotes
|6 . points
|0.00 EUR
|Points 5 + 1
|0.00 EUR
|points 5
|9
|23322.59 €
|points 4
|614
|347.97 €
|points 3
|21,946
|€29.32
|points 2
|352.754
|5.66 EUR
Lotto Thursday 28th April: Draw today
Lotto extraction today, Thursday, April 28, 2022: the winning numbers. As always, the numbers are communicated by the Customs and Monopoly Agency.
- Barry 10 85 30 17 50
- Cagliari 40 13 14 85 87
- Florence 68 58 1 53 89
- Genoa 2 17 33 22 20
- MILAN 27 37 38 54
- Naples 51 75 20 78 37
- Palermo 26 59 85 89 88
- Rome 53 9 84 54 25
- Turin 41 50 53 22 21
- Venice 31 24 16 4 27
- National 7 73 5 16 68
10eLotto, draw for 28 April 2022
Here are the numbers Finally, the 10eLotto winning numbers.
- Today’s combination: 2 9 10 13 17 24 26 27 31 37 40 41 50 51 53 58 59 68 75 85
- golden number 10
- double gold 10 85
