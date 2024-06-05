Nigel Farage’s election campaign gets off to a terrible start: Brexit architect gets milkshake in the face at first rally – VIDEO

The election campaign of Nigel Farage, the architect of Brexit, has not started on the best of terms. Today, Tuesday, June 4, the leader of the Reform Party in the United Kingdom began his candidacy for the early elections, called for by Conservative Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, on July 4. On the sidelines of his first election rally as a candidate, Farage was targeted by a 25-year-old girl, who threw a milkshake in his face, staining his dress. At the time of the protest, the Eurosceptic politician was leaving a bar in Clacton, in southern England, where he is running for a seat in Parliament. The demonstrator’s throwing of the drink caused a public uproar, with officers immediately arresting the woman. During the police intervention, a man attempted to intervene and was also arrested for resisting a public official. Essex Police said they were both “detained awaiting questioning”.

Nigel Farage, 60, is one of the most famous faces in British politics. From 2006 to 2016, he was leader of the United Kingdom Independence Party (UKIP), the political force that pushed more than any other for the country’s exit from the European Union. Post-Brexit, Farage’s presence has become more intermittent, but due to the general election on 4 July, he has once again been appointed leader of Reform UK, the sovereigntist populist party he founded in 2019. In recent days, he announced his surprise candidacy In the general elections. elections. It is a thorn in the side of Rishi Sunak’s Conservatives, who now find themselves having to contend not only with competition from their Labor rivals, whose election victory is all but certain, but also from Farage’s own sovereigntists.

