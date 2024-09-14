NFL Football Challenge: Private Equity Money to Control Global Audience

National Football League (National Football League), United States Championship soccer The MLS, which has just started, is the highest-grossing sports league in the world. At least according to season rankings. 2023/24 Published by the consulting firm Mathematical value:

National Football League (American football, USA): $19.2 billion

MLB (Baseball, USA): $11.6 billion

NBA (Basketball, USA): $10.6 billion

Premier League (soccer, England): $7.6 billion

NHL (Hockey, USA): $6.4 billion

Bundesliga (soccer, Germany): $4.1 billion

La Liga (soccer, Spain): $3.8 billion

Serie A (football, Italy): $3.2 billion

French League (soccer, France): $2.6 billion

Major League Soccer (USA): $2 billion

UFC (Mixed Martial Arts): $1.3 billion

The ranking shows not only how National Football League Produces revenues of approximately double From his direct pursuers (Major League Baseball H National Basketball Association), but also that it issues invoices almost Trilogy Who is in soccer It is considered an unattainable example, and English Premier League To confirm, if necessary, that sports AmericanWhen it comes to business, he is a last planet.

On the other side Americanswhich can obviously be exploited. The largest economy in the worldI’ve always been like that. Gentlemen In extracting the greatest possible value from itentertainmentWhether it is sports or not. In particular, never be afraid to use all the available channels, from the most classic to the most modern. Among these, for example, there are Watching H Analysis Done by Experts How much and how news Come to a specific sport Published H commentwhether on He presses What about Social network.

At this precise point, this weekly appointment can: Move up than it was at the beginning of the week Football and Finance Will announce New product specific In cooperation with a partner to Very close in Publishing sector And communication.

NFL Record: It’s Impossible for Clubs to Be in Red

Go into detail instead. National Football LeagueIt should be noted first that the priority of the league USA to soccer towards others sports It is even more obvious by looking at it. right Elementsone storm And one economicThe first is that this tournament has a very short season since the regular season runs from September to January and only the fourteen teams that qualify for the playoffs can continue until the Super Bowl which is usually played in February.

Secondly, despite this limited time frame, in the league USA It’s practically football. impossible End of season in losssince model to a job Makes it almost impossible to send the 32 privileges. Rousseau Accounts. To understand this, just take a look at numbers The follower 2023Each NFL team received a little more than 400 million From dollars Revenue CentralThis is the revenue coming from: TV rights National and league sponsorship plus revenues and shared revenues from various league affiliates and subsidiaries. Together these are worth approximately 13 billion to dollar Therefore, on the basis of distribution Equal between the clubs, with each team getting more. 406 Millions Dollar before selling one ticketHalf a liter of beer Or one nursing place.

Moreover, they are numbers according to EstimatesThey still can. Growing In the coming years, taking into account Increase 115% achieved in the recent period a contract Which should continue at the same pace in the next decade, reaching the figure 800 million From dollars per a teamNot only that, but I Costs Related Players I am Fixedbecause it is determined by A. Strict salary cap (and therefore cannot be overcome, unlike what happens for example National Basketball Association). For example, last season the maximum number of Salaries It was fixed when 225 million dollars, just over half of what each franchise collects from the league. The result is that each team in National Football League It is very profitable and value half I arrived from the team 5.93 billion Dollars according to Sportico data. Given that the total value of the league’s 32 franchises is 190 billion Of dollars.

In this order I Dallas cowboys I’m in charge (they deserve it) 10.32 billion Dollar, up 12% compared to 2023) before Los Angeles Rams (7.79 billion Dollar) and New York Giants worth 7.65 billion Of dollars. The ranking of the values ​​of the 32 teams specifically came as follows:

Dallas Cowboys $10.3 billion

Los Angeles Rams $7.8 billion

New York Giants $7.7 billion

New England Patriots, $7.3 billion

San Francisco 49ers, $6.9 billion

New York Jets, $6.8 billion

Miami Dolphins $6.8 billion

Philadelphia Eagles $6.8 billion

Las Vegas Raiders $6.7 billion

Washington Commanders, $6.3 billion

Chicago Bears $6.3 billion

Houston Texas, $6.0 billion

Atlanta Falcons $5.9 billion

Seattle Seahawks $5.6 billion

Pittsburgh Steelers $5.6 billion

Tampa Bay Buccaneers, $5.5 billion

Denver Broncos, $5.5 billion

Kansas City Chiefs, $5.4 billion

Green Bay Packers, $5.4 billion

Minnesota Vikings, $5.3 billion

Tennessee Titans, $5.3 billion

Los Angeles Chargers, $5.2 billion

Cleveland Browns $5.1 billion

Carolina Panthers $5.1 billion

Baltimore Ravens $5.1 billion

Buffalo Bills, $5.1 billion

Indianapolis Colts $5.0 billion

Detroit Lions $4.9 billion

Arizona Cardinals $4.9 billion

New Orleans Saints $4.8 billion

– Jacksonville Jaguars $4.8 billion

– Cincinnati Bengals $4.7 billion

The Final Turning Point: Opening Up to Private Equity Funds

Not satisfied with this economic superiority National Football League The season has started 2024/25 together turning point historic By passing the rule that allows money private justice to buy minority stakes in league franchises. The decision is not surprising given the large consent In the league (the proposal passed with 31 votes out of 32, with the only opposition coming from the Cincinnati Bengals) the NFL is expected to be the last major American sports league to open its doors to Investors Institutionalin a new era by allowing owners to more easily access the resources needed to invest.

In fact, it seems as if the race leader, who controls the main resources in the sports world, has obtained new money and aims through it to start the acceleration towards other sports. Given the good financial accounts of the teams, it is not surprising that the interest in money is already noticeable, and among the groups ready to enter are top players in private equity such as Bears Partners, Ares Management, Sixth street And a union led by I played capitalwhich includes names like Blackstone, The Carlyle GroupLuxembourgish Card Verification Code H Stocks of the lineage.

In this context, it should be taken into account that according to New legislationeverything is fine investment In the team National Football League It will have to be maintained for At least six yearsThe maximum amount of funds involved will be capped at six teams that they invest in. They will also need to have at least $2 billion in committed capital, with no single team accounting for more than 20% of a single fund’s portfolio.

But the most important thing is that difference The NFL will be able to do that. He sells single Between 3% and 10% of the capital. It is practically as if the league was still in existence. margin For more more In sale Quotes.then for a new one entrance to capital If additional acceleration becomes necessary.

The next challenge: expanding to the rest of the world.

In this context we have to understand the reason. Accelerated It was given at this very moment, since the advantage over other American leagues (which had already introduced this rule) was anyway prominentThe idea, according to some observers, is that National Football League He warms up his engines and goes out on his own. National borders It aims to challenge popular sports at the global level. planetaryprimarily football, in the huge cake of the global audience of sports fans. Currently, despite being the league with the most money in the world, National Football League It is actually a sport. Confined inside USmuch more than other great sports made in the USA: baseball Very practiced in Cuba And in maximum eastforHockey It is widespread throughout the Northern Hemisphere and basket Played all over the world. Not to mention those disciplines of English origin.

Strategic understanding of National Football League So the game will be exported outside of North America. And I Signals I am ObviouslyOne of the opening day games of this season (Philadelphia Eagles Against Green Bay Packers) was played in Saint Paul Brazil in what was Prima NFL game in latin americaOther US Open games have been hosted in Europe for years now. This year they will be played in London (2 matches at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium and 1 at Wembley Stadium) and others Monaco Bavaria, before being relegated next year as well. Santiago The Bernabeu to Madridwhich are matches that usually sell out all the stadiums. Stressing that even outside of States There is no shortage of interest in the NFL.

On the other hand, for years London Also in Germania One basis was assumed. For discount He can play in the NFL but so far I problems Logistics They have always stopped this idea. However, if he is physically still complicated You have one a team On the basis of Outside the USA who usually plays in the NFL, and it is also true that new players Technologies Allow the league to increase the number of enthusiasts All over the world. This increases the chances of climbing To the global hierarchy of the most followed sports.

In this context soccerwhich boasts the most followed sport in the world, cannot help but take this attack into consideration and perhaps it is no coincidence that Club World Cup 2025 The other is for national teams in 2026 It will be in USIn response to National Football League And its ambitions to conquer the global audience.