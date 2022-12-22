Next week there may be a turning point, confirmed by the latest maps »ILMETEO.it

Weather: There may be a turning point in the coming week, confirmed by the latest maps

Next week: a possible breakout on the weather front

This is the novelty that has just emerged from the updated maps of the authoritative European Center, which confirm the arrival of the hurricane withPerhaps in many regions coinciding with New Year’s Eve.

After a still very stable and sunny start to the week thanks to the presence of African anticyclone, le expectations In the medium term they confirm the arrival of Friday 30th Decemberof unsteady currents and coldness capable of causing one Atmospheric release At the European level as well as for Italy, with the first rains in the northwestern regions and heavy snowfalls in the Alps.

And it did not end there, on the contrary.

The odds go up right in the context New Year’s holidays You can form real Mediterranean Hurricane That would maintain a strong instability with risks Severe thunderstormsinitially in the northern center, but also in the rest of the center, as can be seen in the map below. Mediterranean Hurricane B forming over the next week

In such a context, the Temperatures They will decline decisively, and reach values ​​more in line with the period.

If everything is confirmed we will face one atmospheric penetration Compared to a recession that has been going on for a long time now, with a few quick exceptions.

In a word, a real winter will be ready to appear on the stage of our country a little later.

we will see.