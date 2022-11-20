Next week, strong chaos with flood risk, wind and lots of snow; Forecasts » ILMETEO.it

Weather: Next week, strong chaos with flood risk, wind and lots of snow; Predictions

Weather forecast for next weekAll confirmed. when A strong storm will hit Italy next week! The latest updates outline a very dangerous situation for some of our regions with extreme flood risk. Also be careful, in addition to rain and strong winds, snow returns to lower elevations.

At the beginning of the week the eyes are already fixed, and it is from the day Monday the 21st November Entrance from Rhone Gate (Southern France). Cold and unsteady currents Downward from the North Pole, a dangerous formation can result Cyclone It will rain in the northwest from evening. Then, this broad low pressure area will attract light air from the south, which will charge the entire Mediterranean basin with moisture and, as a result, provide the necessary fuel for its appearance. Massive storm cells.

Below is the diagram we propose the rain Expected throughout the day Tuesday, November 22 And it is very telling: especially the northeastern and Tyrrhenian regions will be affected (maximum attention under Lazio, Campania and Calabria), inland rainfall up to 150 mm (yellow and red color). Just think, this is equivalent to all the rain that normally falls for an entire month, but accumulated in a few hours! Heavy rain is expected on Tuesday, November 22

The biggest risk in these configurations concerns its stability Storm systems can last for several hours in the same areasAll the water that does not land throughout the year drains into the ground.

Then it returns to the Alps SnowA large number of E.A Gradually fewer opportunitiesWith scales that go up to 6/700 meters above sea level (locally even lower in South Tyrol), this whitewashes the tourist resorts of Bormio (SO), Madonna di Campiglio (TN), Solda (BZ) and more. Cortina d’Ampesso (PL).

Finally, everything will be together heavy wind It can reach speeds of up to 80 km/h (purple in the map below) and cause dangerous storm surges on the most exposed coasts, especially on the two main islands and most of the Tyrrhenian section. A storm is expected on Tuesday, November 22

Weather conditions, particularly in the Mid-South, will remain unstable over the following days, before an improvement is expected only through the weekend. It should be emphasized that the passing of the cold front will leave the dowry A sharp drop in temperature It makes our teeth chatter especially early in the morning.