Next week, immediately a hurricane, already Monday, but the worst may come later, trend »ILMETEO.it

Weather: next week, immediately a hurricane, already Monday, but the worst may come later, trend

Weather forecast for next weekthere Next week Under the banner, will open immediately from 10 a.m. on Monday Bad weather Due to a visit A dangerous storm This will bring thunderstorms and heavy rain to many of our areas. Moreover, looking at the medium and long term, the worst may come in the middle of the month.

But let’s go properly. Focus early next week, when Monday, October 10A Mediterranean hurricanes It also deepens the Lower Tyrrhenian Sea in the form of storms and strong winds.

Really spins up Stuck From the high pressure, both east and north, thus significantly trapped, stable and active for a while in the same areas.

The biggest risk of this type of configuration is concern Persistence of storm events The same areas can be stressed for hours, which occurs in more severe cases flash flood.

Also, due to the counter-clockwise movement of the currents, the eddy will attract warmer air from the southern quadrants Extreme weather events. Therefore, even the most abundant rainfall, in some cases stormy nature cannot be excluded: initially, the two main islands will be at risk, then all the Tyrrhenian regions will follow.

Expected High-Risk Configuration: Locally, they could bring 100/200 L/m2 of rain in a very short period of time, or the equivalent of the expected rain for the entire month.

The worst will continue in its course Tuesday 11 over most of the center; Elsewhere, however, weather conditions are expected to gradually improve due to recovery of high pressure.

This anticyclonic field can extend across the country in a week, guaranteeing one A respite from bad weather Most areas have more sun. But beware, according to the latest updates a New unstable front Starting at this time from the northern regions, we can have an impact on our country Weekend of October 15/16.

However, we will get a chance to talk about it in our next updates.

Abundant rain is expected early in the week across the central south and main islands