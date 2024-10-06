New ZTL, everyone can get around with just a few euros: you no longer need to get rid of your car | Cars for motorists

As with little money, all motorists can access limited traffic areas without having to ditch their cars.

In many Italian cities, limited traffic zones (ZTL) have long been a challenge for motorists, especially those with older, more polluting vehicles. With increasing restrictions related to pollution and road safetythe issue of access to restricted traffic areas has become crucial for those who are not ready to get rid of their car.

However, recent change It is a revolution in this scene. In fact, a solution is emerging in some cities Which allows motorists to access restricted traffic areas without having to dismantle their cars, all at a reasonable cost. Let’s see what it is and how this new system works.

With growing pressures to reduce polluting emissions, many municipal administrations have introduced increasingly restrictive rules to limit access to urban centers with old or particularly polluting vehicles. Such as Euro 3 diesel or Euro 1 petrol.

This has created difficulties for motorists who, perhaps for economic reasons, cannot afford a new, less polluting car. However, some municipalities have now introduced a new procedure allowing this Access ZTL by paying a small amount.

The new ZTL in Rome: everyone can get around for just a few euros

Rome is preparing for a new era of urban mobility With the introduction of the Fascia Verde ZTL. This measure aims to significantly reduce pollution, but at the same time offers accessible solutions to motorists, without forcing them to get rid of the car. The Fascia Verde ZTL is a new limited traffic zone created with The primary goal is to reduce polluting emissions in the capital. It extends over a large area, covering several urban and peripheral areas of the city, with the aim of improving air quality and protecting the health of residents. The area is subject to strict restrictions Preventing access to particularly polluting vehicles, Such as old generation diesel ones, and gasoline ones that do not meet the latest European standards.

Not all vehicles are allowed to enter the green belt. The main exceptions include: diesel vehicles up to Euro 4, and petrol vehicles up to Euro 2. There are exceptions for residents and people with special needs, Such as transporting people with disabilities. The authorities have also provided exemptions for electric and hybrid vehicles and those with low environmental impact, such as methane and liquefied petroleum gas vehicles, which are considered more sustainable. This paves the way for a solution that can avoid costly scrapping of old vehicles. The Fascia Verde ZTL is controlled by a technologically advanced system of electronic gates and cameras. These devices monitor passing vehicles in real time. Examining license plates and identifying violators of regulations. Penalties for violating the rules are automatic and very severe, but technology provides an effective system to ensure that restrictions are respected.

Impact on residents: Adapting to new regulations

For residents within the Green Belt, the introduction of these new rules represents a big change. Many of them own vehicles that do not fall within the criteria set by the new regulations and are faced with a choice: Changing cars or finding sustainable alternatives. Although this transformation may seem complicated, there are practical solutions to adapt to it Without necessarily having to change vehicles. One of the most beneficial alternatives to comply with the new LTZ Green Zone rules is to convert your vehicle to dual fuel, Or install an LPG or methane system. This modification allows you to continue using the car, while also saving on fuel costs.

In fact, by using dual fuel, you get a car that is less polluting and complies with environmental restrictions, without having to buy a new car, which can involve huge expenses. To facilitate this transformation, they play their role Many workshops offer tailor-made solutions for those who want to transform their carEnsuring professionalism, safety and savings. The circuit represents a reference point for those who want to adapt to the new regulations without having to incur high costs. Converting to LPG or methane not only makes the car suitable for circulation within the green belt, but also allows you to significantly reduce fuel costs, at a time when the cost of gasoline and diesel is constantly increasing.