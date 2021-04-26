New York Times investigation, Covid enriches Wall Street managers – the world

In 2020, the pandemic brought the global economy to its knees and caused heavy losses even to large listed companies, as millions of workers lost their jobs. But the salaries of Wall Street executives and executives remained at high levels. This is what emerged from an investigation by The New York Times, which published the highest-paid CEOs’ ranking last year. This is as US President Joe Biden prepares for his first 100 days in the White House to present a plan to raise taxes on the super-rich.

The New York Times data shows how, in a terrible year for the sky giant also for the 737 MAX story, Boeing paid its debut number David Calhoun $ 21.1 million. This is despite 30,000 layoffs announced and $ 12 billion in losses. The Norwegian Cruise Line, despite a massive cruise ban and $ 4 million in losses, then doubled the amount paid to its CEO Frank Del Rio for $ 36.4 million.

Another sector facing great difficulty due to the pandemic is the hotel sector. The Hilton chain recorded a loss of $ 720 million in 2020, but that didn’t stop it from paying $ 55.9 million to CEO Chris Nacita.