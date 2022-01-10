January 10, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

New York, fire in a 19-story building in the Bronx: 19 dead, including nine children

New York, fire in a 19-story building in the Bronx: 19 dead, including nine children

Samson Paul January 10, 2022 1 min read

19 people remained, including nine children killing in a fire A New York apartment caught fire in the Bronx. Dozens were injured. The fire broke out in an old building house in nineteen floors Then it quickly spread throughout the complex called Twin Park. “She is one of the The worst fires in modern history The New York Fire Chief said. At least 63 of them will be injured 32 in hospital in the hospital. More than 200 rescuers are at the scene. Last Sunday the class in the building Philadelphia 12 people died, including 8 children.

Photo from Roberto Ziquetella’s Twitter profile

Support ilfattoquotidiano.it: your contribution is essential

Your support helps us ensure our independence and allows us to continue to produce quality journalism online that is open to all, without paid barriers. Your contribution is essential to our future.
Be supportive too

thank you,
Peter Gomez


support now


Available payments

Previous article

Luca Atanasio, Di Maio urges WFP director: “We expect maximum cooperation”

next one


next article

Falkland Islands – Malvinas, the return of tension between the UK and Argentina: on the British warships in 1982 there were 31 nuclear weapons

next one


See also  Migrants' routes are changing: beyond the landing boom

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

Omicron spreads in New York, 90,000 infections in 24 hours. Also booming in Latin America

January 10, 2022 Samson Paul
3 min read

The Last Siege of Ratzinger – ilGiornale.it

January 9, 2022 Samson Paul
1 min read

Turkmenistan, its president ordered: “Shut the door of hell.”

January 9, 2022 Samson Paul

You may have missed

1 min read

New York, fire in a 19-story building in the Bronx: 19 dead, including nine children

January 10, 2022 Samson Paul
2 min read

Govt, new rules coming into effect today: Super Green Pass on public transport and cable cars, hotels, outdoor restaurants and gyms

January 10, 2022 Noah French
5 min read

Legal rules for the metaverse and taxes on NFTs

January 10, 2022 Karen Hines
3 min read

Tomorrow’s Tower January 11 2022 – Blackbeard

January 10, 2022 Lorelei Reese