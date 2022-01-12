January 12, 2022

New Year's model will be previewed in Taiwan

Karen Hines January 12, 2022 1 min read

Until now, Tesla Not yet introduced a new generation of Tesla Model S Since production began in 2012. In fact, the American automaker has always focused on small updates that introduced aesthetic and other changes.

Based on some photos shared by car police, Tesla allegedly held a special event in Taiwan where it was Model S 2022. Unfortunately, it is not clear at the moment whether the news is about the international version or only that is sold in Asia.

However, the external changes on an aesthetic level are present both in the front and in the back. over there Tesla Model S 2022 There are now new headlights that should use the same internal components as the Model 3. However, at the back, the black stripe that joined the lights is no longer there.

An image has also been shared showing a preview of a new charging port for the Model X.

Preview for Tesla Model S 2022

After posting these photos, Tesla Taiwan Post a message on Twitter that the event and online live broadcasts have stopped and they have started to hide New Tesla Model S using paper.

At this point, we’ll have to wait for the next few days and see if auto maker Elon Musk releases the official images.

Preview for Tesla Model S 2022

