New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve, cold bad weather and snow until the plains. Awesome update ILMETEO.it

Weather: New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Eve, cold bad weather and snow up to the plains. Awesome update

December and New Year’s Eve with Atlantic Disasters and Frost?Really awesome update coming At the end of December, New Year’s Eve e For the new years. In fact, the hypothesis of an experiment is caught first Very cold air Can be made from Russia Decline The Temperature Then there is the possibility of a polar depression Snowfall Stocks up Equilibrium. One way is for Italy to find itself hostage Cold bad weather. So, let’s find out what to expect by finding the official forecast for the end of 2021 and the start of the new year.

For several days now the Russian field and part of the Scandinavian Peninsula have been subjected to a definite cooling of several degrees below freezing: this is a clear sign.Russo-Siberian Anticyclone“, தி”Russian bear“According to a recent update of the American GFS model, it’s an icy wind that may slide first into Eastern Europe and then into Italy, thus favoring a temperature drop. From December 29/30. Therefore, the classic cold should form in the northern plains “Patano pillow“, I.e., a layer Very cold air Closer to the ground with temperature Below 0 C.

Following that, our focus is on the North Atlantic field, where one can revive Broad depression driven by polar currents Ready to invest first in the British Isles and then in France. This unstable flow ends with its flow diving directly from the Mediterranean bed. Ron’s mouth Year-end effects in our country. So, one thing is done Pinscher Maneuver Italy was squeezed between the ice on one side and the Atlantic tide entrance on the other. It is not ruled out that if this is confirmed, one can develop cyclo-genesis Capable of deteriorating between the Ligurian Sea and the Tyrrhenian Sea Weather forecast Aunt Rainfall Starting from the north center. Be careful, because considering the very cold temperatures in Italy, thanks to the bo fence cushion, snow with scales on the plains may return in the first days of 2022.

Apparently, considering the temporary distance, we call with caution as the configuration may undergo significant changes. But the plant seems to exist.