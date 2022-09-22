New viewer trailer showcases new generation jobs and games – Nerd4.life

PlayStation has released a new version tractor Dedicated to PS VR2, Sony’s Virtual Reality Headset. The video in question allows us to see the functionality of the new generation of PlayStation VR2but also games, and of course the headset itself.

The film begins with a cinematic screening by PlayStation VR2 and controllers, and make us “immerse” in virtual reality, suggesting that viewers offer 4K HDR resolution, and will support eye-tracking technology that can also be used to control the game (for example, select items in a menu) and for rendering, which allows developers to increase Visual quality where the eye is looking, for gaming optimization. It is remembered that FoV is at 110 degrees.

Then we move to PlayStation VR2 Controller. It is noteworthy that they have a touch detection feature on the triggers, so that the game knows where the finger is even without pressing and can reproduce the thing while playing. The headset will also support Tempest 3D audio technology, for a more immersive 360-degree sound. There will then be a haptic vibration system, in both the viewer and controller, which also includes adaptive triggers like the PS5’s DualSense.

As for the Toys Shown in the PlayStation VR2 trailer, we find: Horizon Call of the Mountain, Firewall Ultra, No Man’s Sky, Resident Evil Village, and The Walking Dead Saints and Sinner Retributon.

