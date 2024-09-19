New Starmer government scandal: Chief of Staff gets paid more than PM (as Labour cuts pension benefits)

toLouis Ippolito

The BBC revealed: Sue Gray received a salary increase, and her salary now amounts to 170 thousand pounds a year (about 200 thousand euros), compared to the Prime Minister’s salary of 167 thousand. Meanwhile, controversy erupted over the gifts received by Starmer and his wife from generous donors

LONDON – A new day, a new scandal: now the sun does not rise over London without some accompanying it Embarrassing revelation For the Labour government. The BBC discovered that the Chief of Staff Keir Starmer She gets paid more than the Prime Minister himself: So Gray He gets £170,000 a year (around €200,000), compared to £167,000 for the prime minister. But more than the size of the compensation (not even that high, given the City’s current salaries), what’s striking are the conditions: the new chief of staff got a 17% increase compared to her predecessor during her tenure. Rishi Sunakat a time when the Labor Party is calling for belt-tightening and the abolition of pension benefits. What’s more, it seems to Sue Gray that The inappropriateness of the order has been noted.especially if it became public knowledge: but she didn’t care.

The most powerful woman in BritainGray is considered: She is the investigator in the Partygate scandal that led to her downfall. Boris JohnsonAs the person in charge of ethical issues in public administration, she was called “God’s deputy.” But his move from a high-level role in the state machinery to a A major figure in the Labour Party It raised some eyebrows, because one might have doubted his previous neutrality.









































































































Throughout the summer, the chief of staff has been the target of vicious advice from those who cannot stand her excessive power: they say she controls anyone’s access to Starmer, and that she has tried to sideline the powerful Morgan McSweeney. The Prime Minister’s most trusted advisor And the architect of the election victory. Sue Gray has made a lot of enemies and many believe her salary deal may be the straw that broke the camel’s back. will force him to resign.

But beyond the people, what matters is who the new Labour government looks like. Paralyzed by gang warfareIt is strange that a party and a leader who came to power in the name of morality should constantly stumble on moral issues. In fact, it has never calmed down. Controversy over gifts Starmer received And his wife is from the generous wealthy people: they reach more 100 thousand pounds Over the past five years, a number that makes his predecessors look conservative. David Cameron Oh Boris Johnson Like the humble species.

Not to mention very economical. Jeremy Corbynthe former Labour leader, who only got two tickets to Glastonbury Festival. Worth £500 or so.Among the gifts received by the stars, in addition to clothes, shoes and glasses, there are expensive tickets to various concerts. Taylor SwiftFootball matches and hotels. A life of freedom that finds no explanation, considering that Starmer is credited with a personal fortune of nearly $100 million. 3 and a half million eurosBut he found it natural to take advantage of all that generosity. See also Green classification, EU experts unexpectedly refuse to include nuclear and gaseous substances in the draft: they violate the principle of doing no harm to environmental goals

The new Labour government has not yet completed 100 days, but it has already entered a spiral of missteps. Which undermines its credibilityThe Prime Minister’s popularity has plummeted and he doesn’t seem to be able to come up with a positive narrative, as the only thing he has been able to promise is that “things will get worse before they get better.” Not exactly a message that can lift hearts and hopes. And now they are also putting their own spin on it with behavior that is clumsy to say the least.