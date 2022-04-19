New sprint world record under seven minutes – Nerd4.life

New world record running speed from elden ring It’s one of those really impressive things, considering the title we’re talking about: Less than seven minutes. More precisely: six minutes and forty-six seconds.

Obviously the fast racing class Which%, which allows vulnerabilities and bugs to be exploited faster, as in this case. To accomplish this feat was YouTube Seeker TV, which skipped the start of the game thanks to the zip zip, dropped itself straight into Stormveil Castle and from there used the zip again to jump… the rest of the game, arriving first in Crumbling Farum Azul, then in Malekth. Remarkable is the skill with which he avoids fighting bosses. You can like his company recorded on the video.

Now Seeker TV’s goal is to drop below 6:30, which doesn’t seem impossible to us, as FromSoftware’s speed records are now broken daily. Of course this isn’t the gameplay that Elden Ring was designed for, but it’s a bigger challenge for those who manage to get to the end first, which is whether you want to play it.

For the rest, we remind you that Elden Ring is available for PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and S.