April 19, 2022

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

New sprint world record under seven minutes - Nerd4.life

New sprint world record under seven minutes – Nerd4.life

Gerald Bax April 19, 2022 1 min read

New world record running speed from elden ring It’s one of those really impressive things, considering the title we’re talking about: Less than seven minutes. More precisely: six minutes and forty-six seconds.

Obviously the fast racing class Which%, which allows vulnerabilities and bugs to be exploited faster, as in this case. To accomplish this feat was YouTube Seeker TV, which skipped the start of the game thanks to the zip zip, dropped itself straight into Stormveil Castle and from there used the zip again to jump… the rest of the game, arriving first in Crumbling Farum Azul, then in Malekth. Remarkable is the skill with which he avoids fighting bosses. You can like his company recorded on the video.

Now Seeker TV’s goal is to drop below 6:30, which doesn’t seem impossible to us, as FromSoftware’s speed records are now broken daily. Of course this isn’t the gameplay that Elden Ring was designed for, but it’s a bigger challenge for those who manage to get to the end first, which is whether you want to play it.

For the rest, we remind you that Elden Ring is available for PC, Xbox One, PS4, PS5, Xbox Series X and S.

See also  Epic Games Store, list of free games revealed by a leak? - Multiplayer.it

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

More Stories

2 min read

Xbox Game Pass shreds PlayStation Now for game ratings and catalog news – Nerd4.life

April 18, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

The new Lancia Delta, a strong connection to the past – the motoring world

April 18, 2022 Gerald Bax
2 min read

Three months free for non-members who have played Halo, Forza or Age of Empire 4 – Nerd4.life

April 17, 2022 Gerald Bax

You may have missed

2 min read

Genoa, tourists chase 27 disabled people by train: Team returns to Milan by bus

April 19, 2022 Noah French
3 min read

POS fines, because they won’t work: A word to the experts

April 19, 2022 Karen Hines
2 min read

Federica Nargi Nothing Under a Jacket | It’s perfect

April 19, 2022 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

The Russians are doing a spacewalk to activate the robotic arm

April 19, 2022 Karen Hines