New PS4 games revealed in a video? – Multiplayer.it

Playstation now Will update to September 2021 With a number of new PS4 games That a video posted by the PlayStation Portal on YouTube appears to have predicted it, claiming it’s a valid list compared to what the official announcements will be.

We already knew the fact that the classic Final Fantasy will make its debut in the PlayStation Now catalog, and in fact the list includes, among other things, the original Final Fantasy VII.

The highlights, however, are Tekken 7, the latest chapter in the Bandai Namco fighting game series, and by the definitive version of Pathfinder: Kingmaker, the excellent RPG developed by Owlcat.

Then there’s the zombie-based shooter Killing Floor 2 and the fantasy adventure Ghost of a Tale, which will put us in the shoes of a mouse-criminal struggling with a task much bigger than him.

Finally, the Windbound survival adventure will find a place in the September lineup, where we will have a survival mission by moving within a mysterious archipelago, and Moonlighter, a rogulelike-inspired RPG developed by Digital Sun.