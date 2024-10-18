New problems in calling Windows: Explorer “commas”.



Image source: Microsoft





Job He remembers Follower Co-pilot + computer Con Windows 11 It is a tool based onintelligence industrial“, designed for”Simplify users’ lives“, take snapshots of different activities performed (one screenshot every five seconds) in order to Speed ​​up file searching Sol Computer.









But since its introduction, this approach has raised many doubts about the actual level of… Personal data protection Who, at least at first, were not protected by anyone Encryption systemWhich may expose users’ privacy to prying eyes.

With arrival Windows 11 24H2However, things do not seem to have improved, and from the first statements of users on the web, it appears that Disable recall It can lead to various problems when using File explorer.

Windows remind, what’s wrong

The latest Windows 11 update for Copilot+ PCs allows users to do just that Deactivate the recall functionHowever, this is not entirely true, and those who tried to deactivate the tool found themselves facing unpleasant problems Malfunctions in which they participated File explorer.

According to experts, these problems are due to AVery deep integration Calling within the operating system Microsoft Which, if the tool is disabled, may also result in loss of some additional features such as Multi-card supportFor example.

Despite user complaints, the technology giant has not yet expressed its opinion on this matter; However, due to Redmond’s promise to conduct the recall Completely optional Obviously, some corrective measures (if possible) will be needed to solve this unpleasant problem and allow everyone to use File Explorer without difficulty whatever the circumstances.

How to solve the recall problem

As we just said, Microsoft has not yet resolved the recall bug, but some developers have already developed strategies for it Disable the function Without causing problems for file explorer.

they githubFor example, a collaborator working on the project Windows utility Show changes that leave the calling function intact but manage to disable it after the user logs into their account.

Others suggested deactivating the function via DISM tool (Image publishing and management service) for Windows, which allows you to install, uninstall, configure, and update features, packages, drivers, and operating system settings via the command line. However, this solution may still change how File Explorer works after you restart your computer.

Therefore, for now, for those who do not want to delve into these workarounds, all that remains is to wait for Microsoft’s statements, which may also decide Release the fix patch As soon as possible to solve this problem.