New Orbán controversy: “He will see Trump at Mar-a-Lago.” The EU’s revenge is ready: the informal Foreign Affairs Council has withdrawn from Budapest

It could be the transfer of the informal External Defense Council, scheduled for the end of August in Budapest, or the EU’s revenge against Viktor Orbán, the Hungarian prime minister who is guilty of having met both Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping in bilateral talks when he was head of state. The news reported by diplomatic sources does not seem to have been heard by the Italian news agency ANSA as well. […]

maybe you can be Informal Foreign Affairs and Defense Council Transferexpected at the end of August. Budapestrevenge onEuropean Union towards viktor urbanHungarian PM guilty of meeting Sia Russian President Vladimir Putin who Xi Jinping In bilateral meetings as the rotating president of the European Union. The news was reported by diplomatic sources consulted byForgetHowever, this did not seem to particularly concern the Hungarian Prime Minister who was present at the summit. NATO to Washingtonaccording to The New York Times He will go to meet too. Donald Trump At his residence in Mar-a-Lagoin Florida.

The sanction envisaged by European countries, by a large majority according to sources, will be nothing more than a hypothesis at the moment. But the idea is to transform the informal council into a formal council, which usually meets BrusselsIn addition, the Ukrainian Minister will be invited. Dmytro Kuleba.

However, Orbán “plans to travel to Mar-a-Lago to meet Donald Trump,” according to a source close to the Hungarian leader. A choice that, even if he were chosen as Budapest’s prime minister, would be a violation of the laws. Diplomatic customsBecause he “avoided it instead.” Joe Biden At the NATO summit, he did not request a bilateral meeting with the NATO chief. United State“, He writes guardian.

Urban could then travel to Mar-a-Lago on Thursday night, Trump’s only day off before the packed schedule that will make him the champion of the 2018 Republican convention. MilwaukeeWhere he will be crowned candidate to White HouseThe visit is linked, according to some media outlets, to his “visit”.peace missionAfter the stages A Kyiv, Mosca H Beijingin light of the possibility of return pole To the presidency. If so, tensions between him and the European Chancelleries are expected to escalate, after criticism poured in following his recent institutional trips.

“Viktor Orban is the prime minister of Hungary and he does what he thinks is best. It is not that we decide what he should do,” the foreign minister said. Antonio Tajaniin an attempt to highlight how the decision to travel to Mar-a-Lago may have been linked to an entirely internal choice within the Budapest government and not to the European position it has adopted since July 1. “Of course it does not represent the European Union,” Malik added. Farnesina “I still say that we should not interfere in the US election campaign. Transatlantic relations are one of the most important elements of our foreign policy. We are friends and allies of the United States, regardless of who was, is or will be the US president.”