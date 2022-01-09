New NASA telescope lowers its golden eye

On Saturday, the James Webb Telescope revealed a huge flower-shaped mirror, the mirror that will attempt to capture the secrets of space and what researchers call the golden eye.

– I’m emotionally trapped. He was a great teacher. We’re seeing his beautiful models in space, says Thomas Zurbrochen, NASA’s chief of research flights.

NASA Control Room in Baltimore, USA.

The telescope with a 6.5-meter reflector flower flap had to be folded so that it could be carried into space using the rocket, which was launched from South America two weeks ago.

Development of the mirror began Friday from Air Traffic Control in Baltimore, when the left-hand side was opened.

accurate weight

On Saturday, the right side of the mirror is folded out, like a folding table according to Japanese origami.

Previously, a sunscreen, the size of a tennis court, was developed within two days.

James Webb, named after the former head of NASA, will replace the Hubble Space Telescope, but, unlike its predecessor, it will not be in orbit around the Earth, but around the Sun.

the origin of the universe

The new telescope will be parked in an orbit of 1.5 million km from Earth.

The telescope is powerful with observations in a much larger portion of the infrared light spectrum than its predecessor, Hubble. The accuracy will be higher, so researchers can expect new information about the first stars and galaxies.