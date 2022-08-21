New Movies Leaked On The Net Thanks To Tom Henderson – Nerd4.life

release date The Last of Us Part 1 He’s getting closer and closer, so me too a leak They condense. Famous journalist and video game insider Tom Henderson just a few minutes ago shared a series of Video clips Unpublished PS5 remake on Exputer Pages.

You will be able to view new stills and stolen videos in this is the addressBut we warn you that it presents some interesting scenes from a narrative point of view, so we advise you not to proceed if you do not want to run into any spoiler.

The videos shared by Henderson in particular show exclusive cinematic scenes featuring Joel, Ellie and other main characters of The Last of Us, giving us the opportunity to see the work Naughty Dog has done in terms of animation and facial expressions thanks to new motion capture technologies, also mentioned in A recent behind-the-scenes trailer.

Before leaving, we remind you that The Last of Us Part 1 will be available starting from September 2 For PS5 and later versions will also land on PC. Pierpaolo Greco is already playing the remake and will share his impressions at the end of the ban on reviews, at which point it will expire.