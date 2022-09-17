September 17, 2022

New light pollution from LED lights visible from space: a clear change in Italy

Light pollution is changing in Europe thanks to the transition from incandescent lamps to LED lamps, and Italy is among the countries where the phenomenon is most manifested even when viewed from space: this is evidenced by the images taken by the International Space Station (version), analyzed by researchers at the University of Exeter In a study published in the journal science progress.

To assess the impact of Europe’s new energy-saving lights, the researchers looked at images taken by astronauts aboard the International Space Station from 2012 to 2013 and from 2014 to 2020. In fact, the images provide a greater range of lengths. Light compared to satellite images. By comparing snapshots of later years, it was possible to determine which parts of Europe switched to LED lighting and to what extent. Scientists especially note that Italy, Great Britain and Ireland experienced significant changes, in contrast to countries such as Austria, Germany and Belgium.

From space, it is also possible to see how LED lights have increased blue light emissions Which, as shown by previous studies, can interfere with melatonin production and the sleep-wake cycle in humans and animals. For this reason, the study authors speculate that an increase in blue light in areas illuminated by LED lights could have a negative impact on the environment and on people.

