New information and theory thanks to an Italian voice actor – Nerd4.life

The Italian YouTube channel Lega Hyrule posted a video in which they were discussed New information and alleged theories above The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 Based on the statements of Pietro Ubaldi, the famous voice actor for films, television series and video games, who in the first act provided his voice for the character Daroc. Keep in mind that from now on you will find files spoiler In the game outline, so we advise you not to watch the video or continue reading if you haven’t finished your first Breath of the Wild game yet.

As we learned from the video, Emmanuel from Lega Hyrule had the opportunity to chat with him Pietro Ubaldi, who said he scored lines for The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild last week. Which in itself confirms that the Italian dubbing is already in production, even if it is impossible to determine whether we are still in the beginning or in an advanced stage.

We learn from Ubaldi’s words that he will not only lend his voice again your house, which in itself may be unusual for those who played the first Breath of the Wild game, but also one of its predecessors. Unfortunately, the voice actor does not remember the name of this character, which is understandable in some ways because it is not essential information for his work.

Who is it about? League Hyrule assumes that a filefind your darock In question, each of the hero who was ten thousand years before the events of The Legend of Zelda Breath of the Wild rode the sacred Colossus Rudania statue. The theory is that in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2, we will therefore experience the great battle of the past, in the form of flashbacks or perhaps even from a first-person perspective.

In fact, Link could participate in the conflict Time travel 10,000 years He thus became the hero who defeated Ganon in the present and the past. A theory as fascinating as it is risky, but not impossible. We also had the opportunity to explain to you in a previous special.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 will be available during Spring 2023 Exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. According to a recent rumor, in the sequel we will be able to wield the sword with 1:1 accuracy.