New glyphosate case against Bayer

A new problem for Bayer: Leverkusen has to deal with another lawsuit in the United States. Again, this is the herbicide glyphosate.

Against Bayer This is another reason in the United States after a long hiatus due to a controversial herbicide Glyphosate He was produced in court. Lawyer Michael Langford has accused Bayer of using glyphosate-containing herbicide for his cancer for decades, his lawyers announced Monday.

In 2007, a California man was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma, which later developed other types of cancer. The lawsuit was filed in San Francisco, California, and a court date has not yet been set.

A Bayer spokesman said the company sympathizes with all those affected by the cancer. Regulators around the world continue to argue that round products containing glyphosate are not carcinogenic.

More cases were expected

The company stands behind its products and will firmly defend itself. Bayer shares traded up € 52 in early trade on Tuesday. “Of course it was not good, but more cases were expected,” said one trader.

Beer Chef Werner Bowman He recently said other glyphosate cases could go to court in the United States in July. So far the group has lost three first instances – with millions of dollars in damage – and has been defeated in two appeals proceedings. Further legal proceedings have been postponed to avoid being distracted in settlement negotiations.

In June last year, it led to a deal now worth $ 11.6 billion. However, of the last 125,000 cases pending, settlements for about 30,000 are still pending.

Bayer denies any involvement with cancer

The group suffered a setback at the end of May Pocket the key part of the contract to deal with future casesBecause the judge in charge refused. So Bayer tested round sales to private clients in the United States because they are the majority plaintiffs.

Bayer has long denied allegations against glyphosate. Authorities around the world have classified the agent as cancer-free. The IARC only classified the active ingredient in 2015 as a “potential cancer”. Applicants relied on this estimate.