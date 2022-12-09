New generation combat aircraft to 2035: agreement between Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan

Joint statement from Italy, the United Kingdom and Japan To announce the “Global Air Combat Program (Gcap), an ambitious project aimed at Developing a next-generation combat aircraft by 2035“.

“As the heads of government of Italy, Japan and the United Kingdom – reads the joint statement issued by Palazzo Chigi – we are committed to upholding a free and open international order based on rules, and it is more important than ever that these principles are in dispute and threats and aggression grow. And as defense For our democracy, economy, security and regional stability are more important than ever, we need strong defense and security partnerships, underpinned and backed by a credible deterrence capacity.Three countries have a close and long-term relationship based on the values ​​of freedom, democracy, human rights and the rule of law.Today we are taking the step following in strengthening our trilateral partnership.”

“Through GCAP, we will advance our longstanding defense relationship. GCAP will accelerate our advanced military capabilities and technological advantage,” he continues. integrated supply chains and will further strengthen our defense industrial base. “

“This program – continues the statement – will bring wide-ranging economic and industrial benefits, supporting employment in Italy, Japan and the UK. It will attract investment in research and development in digital design and advanced manufacturing processes. It will provide opportunities for the next generation of highly skilled technicians and engineers working together in a spirit of partnership Equivalent, we share the costs and benefits of this investment in our people and technology.”

“The program will support the sovereign ability of all three countries to design, procure and upgrade state-of-the-art defense aviation capabilities, with a focus on the future – and stresses – this program is designed with our allies and partners at the center of our attention. Future interoperability is reflected with the United States, NATO and our partners in Europe and the region “Indo-Pacific and Global Oceans in the name we have chosen for our programme. This concept will be at the heart of its development. We share the ambition to make this aircraft the centerpiece of a larger multi-domain air combat system.”

The statement concluded by saying, “We hope that the global combat air program, and through it our partnership in developing each other’s capabilities, will be the cornerstone of global security, stability and prosperity for decades to come.”