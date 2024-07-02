New Dutch government sworn in Prime Minister Schoff – The Last Hour

The new Dutch government, the result of a coalition agreement between the sovereignists of Geert Wilders’ Party for Freedom, the BBB farmers’ party, the center-right New Social Contract (NSC) and the liberals of the VVD, has gone to the King of the Netherlands, Willem-Alexander, to be sworn in as the country’s new executive president. The prime minister will be technocrat Dick Schoof, the 67-year-old former head of the Dutch intelligence service.





After the swearing-in ceremony, which will take place at the royal palace of Huis ten Bosch in The Hague, the new government will officially take office. According to the coalition agreement, the largest share of ministries was reserved for Wilders’ party, which won the elections more than 200 days ago. The PVV will lead, among other things, the Ministry of Economy (with Dirk Pijlgaerts), the Ministry of Immigration (with Marjolein Faber) and the Ministry of Infrastructure (with Barry Madelener). The BBB will lead two ministries, including the Ministry of Agriculture, Nature and Food Quality (with Femke Wiersma). The VVD, the conservative party that represented former Prime Minister Mark Rutte, will run four important ministerial portfolios: Sophie Hermans as Minister of Climate, Eilco Heinen as Minister of Finance, Ruben Brekelmans as Minister of Defence and David van Wil as Minister of Justice. Finally, four ministries will join the new social contract, including the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, which will be headed by Kasper Veldkamp.



