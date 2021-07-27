July 27, 2021

News Net Nebraska

Complete News World

New developments for this wonderful technology

New developments for this wonderful technology

Karen Hines July 27, 2021 2 min read

Engineers Shota Kondo and Kan Okubo of Tokyo Metropolitan University in Japan have developed a new way of working levitate things through the use of sound waves.

the technology Dating back to the 80s, and taking the name sonic hovering, it allows you to move solid or liquid objects in space, without “touching” in any way, exploiting pressure caused by sound waves.

The innovation of Japanese engineers lies in dividing a group of Ultrasound transducers in blocks, and in adopting a filter to reproduce sounds based on the shape of the sound wave; This allowed to optimize the amplitude and power of each transducer channel for the desired audio field, resulting insound wave To lift a 3mm polystyrene ball.
This result represents a A big step forward As for this technology, it could be reflected in fields such as biomedical engineering or Nano technology, which makes great use of the possibility to manipulate objects without “direct” physical contact.

However, acoustic levitation technology has a degree of reliability and accuracy that is still far from the standards of other technologies, such as “optical tweezers‘, which uses a laser to generate enough radiation pressure to move extremely small particles.

In their prospective studies, the researchers wrote, “The reliability of the proposed method will be improved for the practical use of contactless object manipulation“We can only hope that this will happen, also in light of Recent Comments Found by nanotechnology in medical treatment and prevention.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

More Stories

2 min read

They are waiting for the lunar eclipse on July 27, 2021, but they are making the usual mistake

July 26, 2021 Karen Hines
1 min read

Hubble is back to amaze us

July 26, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Keep the brain young? Background noises tell us how”

July 26, 2021 Karen Hines

You may have missed

2 min read

The rally was confirmed in the stock markets and now they are also ready to accelerate

July 27, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Temptation Island 9 asks Alessandro Otera after seeing very powerful photos of Jessica Machirone setting fire and the two go out separate: Twists up after confrontation

July 27, 2021 Lorelei Reese
2 min read

New developments for this wonderful technology

July 27, 2021 Karen Hines
2 min read

Tokyo 2020: Federica Pellegrini Eternal: Fifth Olympic Final

July 27, 2021 Mirabelle Hunt